BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition Now for Both Windows and Mac

Jetico, long-trusted pioneer in data encryption, announced today the launch of BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition for Mac. Expanding on many years of Windows support, Jetico delivers the world's only OS agnostic tool to encrypt Mac hard drive data with central management, both in Cloud or On-Premise.

"Many of our customers need to manage both Windows and Mac computers within their environment," claims Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "Similar solutions offer key management of native OS encryption. Jetico delivers the world's only option to manage and protect mixed environments using the same encryption tool BestCrypt, independent from operating systems and without backdoors."

Now available for both Windows and Mac, BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition offers an ideal encryption solution for offices with mixed OS environments. The included Jetico Central Manager (JCM) enables a single person (Administrator) from a central administration computer to always monitor usage of encrypted data on remote workstations across an enterprise network, including:

Support for deployment automation

Policy distribution, including pre-set encryption policies for GDPR and HIPAA

Monitoring and inventory of all disk volumes, including fixed and removable drives

Centralized storage of rescue data and password recovery for emergency access to encrypted volumes

Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can manage multiple companies in a single console

For added convenience, BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition can also run in the cloud, empowering Admins to control all disk encryption activities from anywhere without needing to configure and maintain a dedicated server.

Try for free at cloud.jetico.com.

Waksman continues, "On the heels of launching our cloud-based management solution earlier this year, we are now extending this capability to Mac users of BestCrypt. Admins can start including Mac in their deployments by simply adding those computers from the same Jetico Central Manager console."

At the time of this release, if a Mac has a T2 security chip installed, encryption will not operate because Apple policy prevents third-party boot modules from loading. Encryption operations will run normally on Mac computers produced before mid-2018.

For over 20 years, Jetico proudly serves enterprise customers with BestCrypt data encryption software, a reliable alternative to native OS encryption. Cloud-based central management of BestCrypt saves time and money, delivering more convenient compliance for regulations like HIPAA and GDPR. On both fixed and removable storage, data on lost computer hardware is safe with BestCrypt.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

