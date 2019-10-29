Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0A) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike Romaniuk, a director of the Company, to the role of Vice President, Projects, effective November 1, 2019. Mr. Romaniuk will be responsible for advancing the Company's multiple projects with a view of making a construction decision.

Mr. Alistair Ross, President and CEO, states, "The addition of Mike to the executive team is a significant milestone towards helping the Company advance its strategy of becoming a base metals producer."

Mr. Romaniuk is an accomplished mining and processing specialist and project developer with over 30 years of experience. He is a results driven professional and brings extensive experience on project and operations management, having worked in challenging and culturally diverse environments. Until recently, he was the Discipline Lead and Project Manager for Canada East mining at Stantec Inc.

Prior to this, Mr. Romaniuk held senior positions at several companies in Canada, such as Fortune Minerals Limited, as Vice President Projects and Operations; at Rail-Veyor Technologies as President and CEO, where he established strategic direction for the company and built a new business including financing, recruitment of a senior leadership team and creation of the business model; and at Xstrata Nickel and Falconbridge, where he held positions including Vice President Sudbury Operations and Director of Projects.

Mr. Romaniuk, P.Eng., holds degrees in Geological Engineering - Mineral Processing from the University of Toronto and Mine Geology from Laurentian University, Canada.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company and near-term copper producer, with a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and several lode-gold properties including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com .

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

Facebook: Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/rockcliff-metals

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Alistair Ross

President & CEO

Cell: (705) 507-4251

aross@rockcliffmetals.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231

cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49222