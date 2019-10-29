Over 50 global service providers and vendors participate in 17 TM Forum Catalyst proof-of-concept projects, including: BT, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, Telstra, Huawei, Oracle, Singtel and VMware

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, today announced that 17 innovative Catalyst proof-of-concept projects are lined up for Digital Transformation Asia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 12-14. Led by the world's largest communication service providers and vendors, Catalysts showcase the power of TM Forum's global collaboration community.

With a faster cycle time than in-house R&D, the Forum's Catalyst projects prove the application of new technologies and validate standards. In preparation for Digital Transformation Asia, over the last six months 17 teams worked together to solve some of the most pressing challenges faced by the telecom industry and beyond. Aligned with key industry topics on the conference agenda, the 17 projects will be showcased on the sold-out demo floor at the conference.

"The Catalyst projects prepared for Digital Transformation Asia exemplify the depth of expertise of TM Forum's collaboration community when it comes to solving today's industry challenges," said Andy Tiller, Executive Vice President, Member Innovation, TM Forum. "From 5G monetization to AI for customer experience to using blockchain to build a 5G economy, these 17 projects are pushing the boundaries of innovation to benefit the whole industry."

Digital Transformation Asia's Catalysts projects are as follows:

5G monetization and new business models

5G Pricing Monetization Innovation - Champions: China Mobile, China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, CAICT, BUPT, Si-Tech

- Champions: China Mobile, China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, CAICT, BUPT, Si-Tech 5G Value Plus Lifestyle - Champion: China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, BUPT, Whale Cloud, ZTE

- Champion: China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, BUPT, Whale Cloud, ZTE AI for 5G Billing Data Acceleration - Champion: China Unicom; Participants: BUPT, Si-Tech, Whale Cloud

- Champion: China Unicom; Participants: BUPT, Si-Tech, Whale Cloud Hyperscale Architecture BSS for a 5G Future - Champion: China Unicom; Participants: AsiaInfo, qcubic, Si-Tech, Tianyuan DIC

- Champion: China Unicom; Participants: AsiaInfo, qcubic, Si-Tech, Tianyuan DIC Zero-Touch Partnering (Phase III) Champions: BT, Vodafone; Participants: DGIT, Sigma Systems, Oracle, Unico

AI for network automation

AI for Greener Telco - Champion: China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, BUPT, DataSpark Pte. Ltd.

- Champion: China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, BUPT, DataSpark Pte. Ltd. AI for IT Network Operations (AIOps) (Phase III) Champions: China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Smart Comm, KDDI Research; Participants: BOCO, BONC, Huawei, KDDI Research, Si-Tech, Tech Mahindra

Champions: China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Smart Comm, KDDI Research; Participants: BOCO, BONC, Huawei, KDDI Research, Si-Tech, Tech Mahindra Glaucus-Precision on Telco Data Champion: China Telecom; Participants: AsiaInfo, BOCO, Huawei, ZTE

AI for digital customer experience

Digital Personalization Platform for Customer Experience - Champion: STC; Participants: Cognizant, Huawei, Teradata

- Champion: STC; Participants: Cognizant, Huawei, Teradata MindReader (Phase III) Champion: Telstra; Participants: Cloudsense, Nokia, Unico

Champion: Telstra; Participants: Cloudsense, Nokia, Unico Open AI Business Assurance Market Place (Phase II) - Champions: BT, Deutsche Telekom, Hrvatski Telekom, Orange; Participants: Amdocs, IBM

Vertical market ecosystems

API Store - Champion: China Unicom, Participants: BONC, Si-Tech, Tianyuan DIC

- Champion: China Unicom, Participants: BONC, Si-Tech, Tianyuan DIC App Trading Marketplace: A Framework for CSP Collaboration - Champions: Dialog Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Robi; Participants: Axiata Digital Labs, Apptium, Ericsson, Huawei

- Champions: Dialog Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Robi; Participants: Axiata Digital Labs, Apptium, Ericsson, Huawei Wirtschaftswunder: Leveraging 5G for Industry 4.0 Champion: BT; Participants: Infosys, Nokia, TTG International

Innovations with new technologies

Becoming EDGY - Champions: AIS, Airtel, Globe Telecom, KDDI Research, Optus, Telkomsel, Singtel; Participants: Ericsson, Infosys, Intel, VMware

- Champions: AIS, Airtel, Globe Telecom, KDDI Research, Optus, Telkomsel, Singtel; Participants: Ericsson, Infosys, Intel, VMware Blockchain-based 5G Collaboration Economy (Phase II) - Champions: China Telecom, China Unicom; Participants: CAICT, IBM, Whale Cloud

- Champions: China Telecom, China Unicom; Participants: CAICT, IBM, Whale Cloud DAPP-based Capability Exposure and Marketplace Champion: China Mobile; Participants: AsiaInfo, BUPT, HPE, Newland

Digital Transformation Asia

Interested in attending Digital Transformation Asia? Qualified service providers, journalists and analysts may apply for complimentary passes to the event. Learn more at: https://dta.tmforum.org/register/passes-and-pricing-2019/

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850-member companies' customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005225/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Coyne

Vice President, Communications

TM Forum

ecoyne@tmforum.org