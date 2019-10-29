Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group Acquires Bonum Health Assets

Acquisition Enables Telemedicine and Telehealth Services

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) ("Trxade" or the "Company"), an integrated pharma supply chain and care platform, announced today the acquisition of certain assets of Bonum Health, a comprehensive telemedicine and telehealth platform (www.bonumhealth.com). The easy to use technology platform, which was acquired, is designed for consumers to have provider and pharmacist tele-consults and order medications to be delivered directly to the home. Additionally, we plan for independent pharmacies to have onsite Bonum health kiosks with clinical services which will allow them to compete with national retail chain pharmacies on pricing, service offerings and patient satisfaction. Bonum Health is an important strategic advancement for Trxade in its mission to disrupt the ineffective and inefficient pharma and consumer care value chain. The acquired assets build on the established Trxade B2B drug procurement marketplace platform for Independent Pharmacists and Trxade's Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities by making meds and care services more affordable and convenient to the consumer.

Key features and benefits of the acquisition:

The ability to provide tele-consults with providers and pharmacists regarding prescriptions written and delivered to the home.

The provision of an all-in-one non-emergency medical service platform that gives patients easy access to a network of 800 licensed medical providers to address their healthcare needs and ailments.

Patients will be able to experience convenience and privacy in managing their overall health and wellness as the platform encompasses primary care, physical and health screening, dermatology and allergy testing, and behavioral health at an affordable cost .

. Bonum kiosks will benefit independent pharmacists, both in urban and rural areas, by offering additional care services and enabling closer working relationships with local and community physicians and care providers.

Please visit www.bonumhealth.com and download the Bonum Mobile app in Google and Apple stores for more information.

"We are very excited about the Bonum Health asset acquisition as it further advances the Trxade mission of providing prescription drugs and patient care at a higher level of convenience with a lower cost," said Trxade Chief Executive Officer, Suren Ajjarapu, "Bonum Health is a strategic, complementary addition to the Trxade family with its strong history of delivering high-quality telemedicine and telehealth solutions."

Additional details regarding the asset acquisition are available in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on 10/28/2019 by Trxade with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov).

About Trxade Group , Inc .

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB:TRXD) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of three synergistic operating platforms; the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,000 registered pharmacists buying over $120M annually, licensed Wholesale and Mail Order Pharmacy capabilities, including Delivimeds, as well as the newly acquired assets of Bonum Health. For additional information, please visit us at http://www.trxade.com, http://www.delivmeds.com, and http://www.bonumhealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to us and our operations are described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

Investors Contact:

Christy Justi

IR@trxade.com

800-261-0281

