Established Investment Opportunity in California Wine Country Announced - Paradyme Investments Announces Opening of Phase III Funding

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Paradyme Investments has announced the opening of Phase III funding to investors for an expansion of the world-class winery resort, Europa Village, located in Temecula, California. Temecula has been named by Wine Enthusiast magazine as one of the "Top Ten Winery Destinations in the World."

This investment will fund Phase III-Vienza Resort and Spa, which is the second of three wineries that will populate the 45 acres of Europa Village. Phase I and Phase II have well established the business over the past eight years and include the "Prelude to Europa" (the vineyards and winemaking, plus a centralized tasting room), the Inn at Europa, Bolero Winery and a wine club with 4200 members.

Vienza Resort and Spa is the Italian themed winery in the Europa Village Resort located atop the Europa acreage commanding staggering views of all of wine country. Vienza Resort and Spa is an opportunity to invest in a proven business model that is already enjoying significant net profits. Situated in the center of its two sister wineries, Bolero (Spanish) and C'est la Vie (French), Vienza Resort and Spa is comprised of a 40-room hotel, multiple event venues, a full-service spa, and a world-class Italian themed winery.

Phase III also includes Vienza Winery's 6,300 square foot wine production facility that will produce the majority of the wine for all three Europa Village labels, Vienza's Italian wine tasting room, authentic Italian delicatessen, olive oil tasting room, and boutique shops. Vienza Winery also includes a large catering kitchen for weddings, banquets, and other events. Weddings are such a large part of wine country that, when completed, Vienza Resort and her sister wineries will offer 35 event venues, including those specifically for weddings.

The sponsoring company is the Rancon Group, owned and operated by Dan Stephenson. Mr. Stephenson began his company in 1971 to buy and develop properties in southwest Riverside County, and to date, has handled about 350 such projects. "When investors buy into this project," he said, "they buy into the entire thing-the 45 acres, all the vineyards already producing, an established B & B, the wine club and they have a part in the future expansion, too. I have a feeling [Europa Village] is one of the most spectacular winery resorts in the country…maybe even the world."

Temecula Valley Wine Country is located between Los Angeles and San Diego on Interstate 15. It is within a two-hour drive for over 22 million people living in Southern California; more than 3 million visit Temecula each year, spending in excess of $700 million.

Paradyme Investments is a Boutique Private Equity firm born from decades of experience in the Real Estate industry, and the sum of experts with multi-disciplinary backgrounds ranging from land acquisition, entitlement, project and construction supervision to development, debt financing, complex investments and wealth management.

Please note that only Accredited Investors may purchase Class A Interests via this offering. Investors must meet the minimum suitability standards outlined in the Private Placement Memorandum and may invest as: Individuals, IRAs, 401(k) Plans, Pension / Profit Sharing Plans.

