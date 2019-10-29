Blue Trading Systems today announced BTS Spark is now available at Advantage Futures. Traders may now leverage Blue Trading Systems' low latency trading platform, BTS Spark, to trade futures on CME Group, ICE Futures Europe, and ICE Futures U.S. at Advantage Futures.

The BTS Spark platform includes an ultra-low latency spreading and algo system with sub 10 microsecond response times. In addition, the BTS API allows customers to develop proprietary algorithms and combine them with the plethora of algos provided in Spark, all while retaining complete control of their Intellectual Property. BTS Spark is a cost-effective and practical solution for futures trading, allowing traders to control their server hardware and update schedule.

Blue Trading Systems has been providing derivatives trading and risk analytics software to firms looking for a competitive edge for over two decades. They work closely with top-tier FCMs and industry-leading service providers to offer clients various ways to access BTS Spark. With no hidden costs and a community server to obtain price savings, the BTS-Advantage Futures relationship provides access to the largest derivatives markets in the world.

"We are thrilled to officially work with Advantage Futures to provide a high quality, low latency solution for futures traders," said Kevin Darby, Managing Partner, Blue Trading Systems. "We are committed to developing a platform that sets the bar in futures trading and enhances our customers' trading operations."

"Over the past five years, we established a great relationship with Blue Trading Systems and have been impressed with the level of talent and expertise of their team," said Bill Harrington, Executive Vice President, Advantage Futures. "We look forward to working with BTS to offer a fast, stable platform for our clients."

Blue Trading Systems will be exhibiting at the 35th Annual FIA Expo in Chicago on October 29-31. We invite you to visit us at Booth 1013 for a demo or more information about BTS Spark.

