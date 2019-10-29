Assure1 extends machine learning capabilities and enables Service Providers and Enterprises to manage virtualized networks, 5G and IoT at large scale

Federos, the leading provider of AI-driven solutions that assure availability and performance of services, applications and infrastructure that businesses rely on, today announced version 5.1 of its Assure1 platform. With this new version, Assure1 provides new and enhanced capabilities that support the management of mission-critical services and applications.

"Many cloud-based and virtualized network services, as well as 5G and IoT services, require near zero downtime. They are also generating ever-increasing volumes of data. To process and understand this wealth of data and use it to assure stringent levels of service availability and performance, companies must embrace the use of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) technologies, such as machine learning analytics," explains David Knight, CEO at Federos. "Assure1 is a leader in applying machine learning to enable advanced correlation and automation-in real-time and at scale-in a single, unified, open, highly performant, secure and future-proof platform."

Assure1 leverages AIOps and brings together fault, performance, topology and service management capabilities to assure the availability and performance of the network and associated services. All capabilities are provided in one unified service assurance solution, enabling tool consolidation and resulting in lower mean-time-to-resolution, improved customer experience and lower cost of ownership.

"Federos is helping customers drive operational cost down in their operations centers with an AI-driven unified management system. The move to cloud native architectures and a software-controlled network brings with it challenges in managing a highly dynamic infrastructure. Assure1 helps customers manage the infrastructure in real-time and offload labor intensive 'data threading tasks' to scale their operations for the next set of services," said Patrick Kelly, Principal Analyst at Appledore Research.

Assure1 v5.1 enhancements provide the following business benefits:

Substantially increased scalability and performance

More accurate root cause analysis and actionable insights

Flexible deployment options that include cloud-based

Improved user experience

Faster time-to-value and reduced cost of ownership

The latest TM Forum AI LEAP Catalyst project is using Assure1 v5.1 to demonstrate inference of topology and automatic updating of inventory, as well as using machine learning to monitor and govern itself. Please see https://inform.tmforum.org/catalyst/2019/06/telcos-look-leap-automation for more information on the Catalyst project.

For more information on what the Assure1 platform can do for your organization, please see https://www.federos.com/products/assure1 or contact info@federos.com to get more information and arrange a demo.

About Federos:

Federos is the leading provider of AI-driven solutions that assure availability and performance of services, applications and infrastructure that businesses rely on. We help our customers simplify, automate, and transform their businesses.

For more information on Federos, please see: https://www.federos.com

