NXTFactor: The Recently Renovated Bai Wei Restaurant Offers the Most Authentic and Fresh Szechuan Cuisine in Philadelphia

From Black Truffle Pork Soup Dumplings to Dim Sum and More, Diners Can Find Plenty of Delicious Options at Bai Wei

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / The recently renovated and beautifully decorated Bai Wei restaurant, which is known for its delicious food, is proud to offer diners in the city of Philadelphia the most authentic Szechuan and Hunan Cuisine.

Bai Wei's culinary masters, including owner Jack Chen, believes in only using the most fresh and unique ingredients to serve up customer staples such as the black truffle pork soup dumplings and their largely portioned, black truffle beef fried rice.

Located on the corner of 11th and Race Streets, Bai Wei specializes in authentic Chinese delicacies. The Bai Wei team strives to make this dining spot the customer's one-stop restaurant for high-quality Chinese food, including their wide variety of delicious, dim sum options.

Previously known as Sakura Mandarin, Bai Wei recently received an extreme makeover, modernizing all interior design elements, and giving major updates to their menu. The restaurant now showcases new, traditional Szechuan and Hunan dishes, coupled with a fresh, open-concept dining room.

After a journey through China, Hong Kong, and Japan, owner and food enthusiast Chen wanted to bring his culinary findings to Chinatown, which sparked his desire to renovate and open Bai Wei.

"I aim to bring and offer Americans the best and most authentic food from China," Chen said.

All the dessert specialties served at Bai Wei are provided by A La Mousse, a nearby bakery owned by Chen's wife, Anna. In addition, Jack Chen is also the owner of the restaurant Yamitsuki and co-founder of Spice 28.

