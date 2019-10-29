As from Wednesday October 30, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue including Thursday November 14, 2019. Instrument. Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: HDW TR B ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013359270 ------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 183920 ------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from Wednesday October 30, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB will be traded on First North Stockholm. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument. Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HDW BTA B ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013359288 ------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 183921 ------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ MIC code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +46 8-684 05 800.