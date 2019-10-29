Elon Musk has officially launched the third phase of his crusade to make a successful solar roof tile, with promises that this time it is going to be a success.from pv magazine USA. Listening to Elon Musk on conference calls is always an experience. "We can make roofs come alive," Musk began the call. "There are all these roofs out there just gathering sunlight, but not doing anything with it. In the future it will be odd for roofs to be dormant, or dead, or not gathering energy." With this allusion to a future of android roofs, Musk revealed the basic features in V3 of the product, where he aims ...

