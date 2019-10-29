New Baltic Wave Project in Kolobrzeg, Poland Enters Its Presale Phase

KOLOBRZEG, Poland, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxurious Baltic Wave hotel offers 468 apartments sold in the condominium system. Unique among coastal development projects, this building combines the benefits of its special location with modern architectural solutions and a number of amenities that boost the potential return on investment.

The presale phase of luxury units in the Baltic Wave condo hotel in Kolobrzeg, at the Polish seaside, has just been launched. 468 units ranging from 29 to 130 square meters in size are available for purchase by investors. The units will be administered by a reputable hotel operator. The project is a unique undertaking on a national scale. It has all key success factors indispensable for condo hotels offering a high rate of return: a unique location, a fabulous view, a high standard of construction and finish and extensive infrastructure. Unit prices range from 2,900 to 5,100 € net per square meter in development standard.*

The construction of this 14-story building began in September 2019 and is scheduled for completion in Q4 2021. The property is being developed on a 6,762 sqm plot located in the center of Kolobrzeg's spa district. It will stand only 200 meters from the beach. Due to the scarcity of plots for development in the vicinity of the facility, Baltic Wave offers one of the last opportunities to purchase real estate in this very attractive part in Kolobrzeg.

Future owners and hotel guests will have various amenities at their disposal, including an exceptional infinity-edge swimming pool, an indoor swimming pool complex, a luxury spa & wellness center, physiotherapeutic facilities, an observation bar and café, restaurants offering à la carte dishes, an impressive conference and business center, to name a few.

The luxurious nature of the facility will be highlighted by interiors complete with modern architectural solutions. The architectural design has been prepared by Piotr Plaskowicki & Partnerzy Architekci, winners of the Polish Property Design Awards 2018 contest. The architecture of the facade, with its characteristic spatial waves, has been designed in accordance with the latest trends, partly inspired by the look of hotel buildings fulfilling a similar function in Miami, Florida.

The advantages of the Baltic Wave are expected to attract large numbers of both Polish and international tourists. Kolobrzeg has already been dubbed the vacation capital of Poland: the city hosts about one million tourists yearly.** It also ranks third among all Polish counties in terms of the number of overnight stays, surpassed only by Warsaw (6.4 million) and Kraków (5.6 million). Kolobrzeg County comes right after its big-city competitors with an impressive result of 5.1 million overnight stays per year.*** It is also worth pointing out that leisure-related spending by Poles has increased in recent years and that Poland is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for foreign visitors.

For more information please visit www.hotelbalticwave.pl.

- Baltic Wave Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw is the company responsible for the whole development, its staff comprising specialists with extensive experience in the real estate development and hotel industries.

* The offer is valid as at October 15, 2019. Prices converted by PLN / Euro exchange rate from October 9, 2019.

** Kolobrzeg City Hall, www.kolobrzeg.pl

*** 'Tourism 2018' report, Central Statistical Office of Poland

The visualizations contained herein are for reference purposes only. The appearance of the building and the development of the area may be altered to a slight extent at the development execution stage. However, no significant features or functionalities of the building will be changed.

For detailed information about the development or available apartments, including information on the terms of purchase of the apartments and their subsequent lease and services of the hotel operator, please contact sales office at Aleje Jerozolimskie 98 in Warsaw.

Contact for the media:

Edyta Stochmal

Tauber Promotion

T: +48 698 067 171,

M: estochmal@tauber.com.pl