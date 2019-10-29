Salem Portable Self-Storage Company BlueBox Storage is Experiencing a High Demand for their Portable Units

So Many Clients Want the Portable Storage Units, BlueBox Storage is Now on Their Third Phase of New Units to Keep Up with Demand

SALEM, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / The founders of BlueBox Storage, a Salem portable self-storage company, are pleased to announce that they have experienced significant growth in recent months. Specifically, so many clients have requested a portable storage unit, BlueBox Storage has sold out of their units two times and are now on their third phase of storage units, just to handle the high demand.

To learn more about BlueBox Storage and their two services: self-storage and mobile storage, please visit https://storebluebox.com/portable-storage-containers/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders are delighted with the recent tremendous growth that BlueBox Storage is experiencing. Many of their customers have told others about the company's outstanding storage services; this word of mouth advertising has definitely helped BlueBox Storage to run out of storage units not once, but twice.

From people who are moving and need mobile storage to help with the process to those who simply want extra storage space, the friendly and experienced team at BlueBox Storage is ready and able to help.

"We recommend using the Self-Storage Container option if you are wanting frequent access to your belongings and are planning for a long-term storage need," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company's mobile storage units operate in a similar manner to PODS.

"However, unlike PODS, the BlueBox mobile storage container is built with the same heavy-duty specifications as the BlueBox self-storage units that are all steel containers that provide vault like protection."

In addition, unlike their competition, BlueBox Storage containers feature waterproof and slip-resistant floors, flexible box placement on their customers' properties, double out swinging doors and local same day deliveries. BlueBox Storage is also locally owned and operated, and the founders are committed to offering outstanding customer service.

About BlueBox Storage:

Imagine a storage container that conveniently appears in the driveway or right at the curb-one that is only there when it is needed. People can put their stuff in it and enjoy the peace of mind, convenience and flexibility they get with BlueBox Storage. After clients have placed their items in the portable storage unit, BlueBox Storage will pick it up and put it in their safe storage facility, ready for whenever their clients want it. People find that their services are more affordable than other storage solutions. For those who wish to use traditional self-storage, they offer that too. For more information, please visit https://storebluebox.com/.

BlueBox Storage

4725 Turner Rd SE

Salem, OR 97317

Contact:

Chase Hiday

chase@storebluebox.com

971-707-4830

SOURCE: BlueBox Storage

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564534/Salem-Portable-Self-Storage-Company-BlueBox-Storage-is-Experiencing-a-High-Demand-for-their-Portable-Units