TMT Finance: TMT Private Equity shortlists announced for TMT M&A Awards 2019

Private Equity deals worth over 60 billion dollars included in TMT Deal and TMT PE Firm of the Year 2019

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final shortlists for the TMT M&A Awards 2019, featuring TMT Private Equity Deal and TMT PE Firm of the Year, which are to be presented in London on November 26, have been announced by TMT Finance, the leading news service for mergers and acquisitions in the telecoms, technology and media.



20 shortlists have been announced for TMT M&A Awards 2019, which is the premier event recognising dealmaking in the TMT industry. In the latest Private Equity categories global investors including Apax Partners, BC Partners, CPPIB, Digital Colony, EQT, KKR, OTPP, Predica and Warburg Pincus, are among those that have made the shortlists for TMT Private Equity Firm of the Year and TMT Private Equity Deal of the Year - EMEA.

"TMT M&A deal volumes in both size and quantity - have remained buoyant over the past 12 months, particularly with funds dedicated to digital infrastructure taking advantage of telcos looking to expand and diversify their services into new markets, and also tap into the boom in the global demand for connectivity and data storage. It's been a hugely competitive market for assets and the most successful firms are building exciting new cross-border digital portfolios, and creating new financing approaches to support bids," commented Ben Nice, Managing Editor and Events Director at TMT Finance.

The TMT M&A Awards 2019 are based on nominations from the global TMT Finance network of senior executives from industry, financing and advisory, and extensive proprietary TMT Finance deal data and league tables, with final shortlists then put before an independent judging panel of 20 leading deal advisers and industry experts.

The winners for all of the final 25 awards categories will be presented at the TMT M&A Awards 2019 ceremony at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, London on November 26 shining a spotlight on the key deals and people transforming the global TMT sector as part of the three-day leadership summit, TMT World Congress 2019 . The event gathers 500 senior TMT industry investment, M&A and finance professionals to discuss and the next big digital investment opportunities and strategies.

THE SHORTLISTS

TMT PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM OF THE YEAR 2019

Apax Partners

Nominated for deals including the announced take private acquisition of Inmarsat by Apax Partners (and other consortium partners) from shareholders for US$3.3bn, and the sale of Exact Software for c.E1.5bn to KKR. Other deals include the acquisition of Trade Me.for NZ$2.56bn (US$1.7bn), plus ADCO Group and Baltic Classifieds Group.

BC Partners

Nominated for deals including the acquisition of United Group from KKR for c. E2.6bn, the acquisition of a 50% stake in Advanced for E2bn from Vista Equity Partners, the sale of majority stake in Acuris to ION Investment Group for £1.35bn, and the acquisition of Presidio for US$2.1bn.

Digital Colony

Nominated for closing its US$4bn maiden fund dedicated to digital infrastructure, and for key deals including the US$14.3bn take private transaction for Zayo Group, with the firm announcing eight acquisitions since inception two years ago. Also commended for its innovative financing approach, implementing a dynamic balance sheet management via asset backed securitizations (ABS).

EQT

Nominated for deals including: the US$14.3bn take private transaction for Zayo Group; the acquisition of Melita from Apax Partners and Fortino Capital; the transfer of IP-Only from EQT Mid-Market to EQT Infrastructure for US$1.9bn; and the sale of Tampnet to 3i Infrastructure and ATP.

KKR

Nominated for deals including the agreement to buy Hyperoptic in the UK; the listing of Trainline, raising £1.1bn; the acquisition of Axel Springer from shareholders for E2.9bn; the acquisition of SFR TowerCo from Altice Europe valued at E3.6bn, and subsequent creation of Hivory. Plus the sale of United Group to BC Partners, the acquisition Australian accounting software business MYOB Group for US$1.26bn, and the Series D funding round into PropertyGuru.

Warburg Pincus

Nominated for deals including the announced take private acquisition of Inmarsat by Warburg Pincus (and other consortium partners) from shareholders for US$3.3bn. Other deals include the IPO of Network International, raising £1.1bn, the acquisitions of Banco Monte Paschi in Belgium, Inspired Education in Israel, plus a US$250m investment in the Philippines' broadband service provider Converge ICT.

TMT PRIVATE EQUITY DEAL OF THE YEAR 2019 - EMEA

Axel Springer (Germany)

KKR's acquisition of Axel Springer from shareholders for E2.9bn

Advised by Goldman Sachs, Allen & Company, Lazard (Axel Springer); JP Morgan (KKR)

Comexposium (France)

Credit Agricole Assurances' (Predica) acquisition of Comexposium from Charterhouse Capital Partners for E1.3bn

Advised by Rothschild (Charterhouse)

Inmarsat (UK) - subject to closing

Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus, CPPIB and OTPP's acquisition of Inmarsat from shareholders for US$3.3bn

Advised by UBS, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (consortium); JP Morgan, PJT Partners, Credit Suisse (Inmarsat)

SFR TowerCo (France)

KKR's acquisition of SFR TowerCo from Altice Europe valued at E3.6bn, and subsequent creation of Hivory.

Advised by JP Morgan, Lazard (Altice)

Travelport Worldwide (UK)

Siris Capital Group and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp's acquisition of Travelport Worldwide Limited from shareholders for US$4.4bn

Advised by Morgan Stanley, UBS (Travelport); LionTree, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie Capital, Barclays (Siris).

United Group (SE Europe, Various)

BC Partners' acquisition of United Group from KKR for an undisclosed amount (c. E2.6bn)

Advised by Morgan Stanley, LionTree (BC Partners); Credit Suisse (United Group)

