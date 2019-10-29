Lief Labs Supports Vitamin Angels Event In Las Vegas

Lief sponsors and its leadership team attends Vitamin Angels 4th annual celebration at SupplySide West

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, today announced its continued sponsorship of Vitamin Angels through its 4th annual opening reception celebration in Las Vegas on October 16th to kick off the SupplySide West industry conference. Lief and Vitamin Angels are committed to improving the health of millions of women and children worldwide. The Vitamin Angels celebration event was held at Topgolf® at the MGM Grand.

Nathan Cox (Right), VP of Business Development at Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, joins Howard Schiffer (Left), Vitamin Angels' Founder & President/CEO, at the Vitamin Angels 4th annual opening reception celebration at the SupplySide West conference in Las Vegas, NV on October 16th. Lief Labs is a proud sponsor of Vitamin Angels and its work to end malnutrition by distributing vitamins and minerals to undernourished pregnant women and children in low and middle-income countries.

Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working to end malnutrition by distributing vitamins and minerals to undernourished pregnant women and children in low and middle-income countries. Lief's leadership team was among the about 220 guests who attended the Vitamin Angels annual reception, which raised $180,000 to help support Vitamin Angels programs.

In commenting on Lief's partnership with Vitamin Angels and sponsorship of the event, Nathan Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Lief Labs, said: "Giving back to our community and supporting charitable causes is an important part of our culture at Lief. We are very proud to continue to support the valuable work of Vitamin Angels and helping them to reach millions of women and children in need of nutritional assistance, globally."

Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels' Founder & President / CEO, said: "We are grateful to be partnered with organizations that truly care about the mothers and babies we serve. Thank you, Lief Labs, for your support as we continue to give the gift of nutrition to mothers and children around the world whom need it most."

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements with 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels will provide vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

For more information, contact:

Cathy Loos

347-334-4135

cathy@adam-friedman.com

Adam Friedman

917-675-6250

Adam@adam-friedman.com

