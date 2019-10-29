Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Posts Jump in Alexa Ranking Over Last Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, has seen another jump in its Alexa Ranking over last month. Globally, Findit.com has improved to 26,988 from 30,122. This continued improvement can be due to fresh content being posted daily to the Findit.com website and to the Findit App.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "The continued progress we are seeing with Findit's Alexa ranking, I believe, is a result of fresh content being posted through Right Now posts and that content being shared from Findit to other social networking sites that include Facebook (FB), LinkedIn, Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS) and others. Findit is receiving traffic from these multiple sites linking back as a result of the members sharing these posts to social sites and Google indexing these posts in search results. As more people join Findit and post fresh content, they will garner the benefits of the exposure Findit is receiving."

See Alexa chart on Findit.com http://www.alexa.com/comparison/findit.com

About Findit, Inc.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

