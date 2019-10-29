XTRA Bitcoin Inc: FINRA Publication of Corporate Action, Name Change and New Ticker Symbol - CBTC

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Great news $XTRA shareholders: $TCEL is now $CBTC.

XTRA Bitcoin Inc (OTC PINK:CBTC) fka Therapy Cells Inc (TCEL) is proud to announce the FINRA publication of its corporate action regarding merger, name change and symbol change request on 10-28-2019 with an effective date of 10-29-2019. XTRA Bitcoin Inc has been assigned a new ticker symbol - CBTC. Formerly known as Therapy Cells Inc (TCEL), now know as XTRA Bitcoin Inc (CBTC) to reflect our business in the C rypto space of BTC (bitcoin) mining on the Bitcoin blockchain.

With our name and ticker change completed, OTC Markets will now allow XTRA to file disclosures. When all filings are current, OTC Markets will remove the STOP sign.

XTRA Bitcoin Inc, (CBTC) would like to express their appreciation for the patience and support of their shareholders as we complete this transition and lay the foundation for the growth of our company.

Our discussion may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. You should also review our most recent filings for a more particular discussion of these factors and other risks, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors".

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Paul Knudson at 1-208-707-1008, or email pck710@gmail.com. Twitter: $@xtrabitcoin Ticker Symbol: $CBTC.

CONTACT:

Paul Knudson

1-208-630-6678

paul@xtrabitcoin.com

SOURCE: XTRA Bitcoin Inc.

