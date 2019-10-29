Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Announces MOU with China University of Mining and Technology for Joint Geological Research

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(Frankfort:S6Q1) ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with China University of Mining and Technology ("CUMT") to engage in joint geological research, field work, and educational studies on Silver Spruces properties.

CUMT was founded in 1909 and is one of China's premier mining universities, with over 30,000 students enrolled. Execution of the MOU followed a seminar at CUMT's main campus in Xuzhou, China on October 18, 2019, when Director, Kevin R. O'Connor introduced Silver Spruce's three current projects, and when CEO, Karl Boltz participated by live video.

"We are honored to have introduced our projects to professors and Ph.D. students at CUMT," stated Karl Boltz, CEO of Silver Spruce. "We look forward to them visiting our properties to engage in joint research. We are hopeful the perspective that they bring to our projects and their collective network of mining contacts in China will be of benefit to Silver Spruce over the long-term."

Under the terms of the non-binding MOU, the parties will look for mutually convenient times when professors and graduate students of CUMT can visit Silver Spruce properties to engage in joint geological research, field work, and educational exchanges.

"I was fortunate to have been introduced to CUMT by the Chairman of one of China's largest construction equipment companies," stated Kevin R. O'Connor, Director of Silver Spruce. "During my eleven years working in China as an attorney for multinational companies, I was involved in numerous construction and mining equipment projects. My intent is to explore additional cooperation opportunities involving China for Silver Spruce. The appetite for precious and industrial metals in China appears immense."

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino De Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico, and a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the Melchett Lake Zn-Au-Ag project in northern Ontario, Canada. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

