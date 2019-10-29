Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) today announced the acquisition of Test Motors, a company specializing in predictive maintenance of electric motors and generators. Based in Barcelona, Spain, Test Motors offers products and services that detect faults in electric motors before they cause damage to production cycles and advises on how and when to repair them. The acquisition expands ADI's portfolio of condition-based monitoring solutions capable of identifying equipment faults before downtime and catastrophic failure occur.

This acquisition builds on Analog Devices' 2018 addition of OtoSense, a startup that developed "sensing interpretation" software able to learn and recognize sounds or vibration and identify potential problems in a factory machine or a car's engine before they become severe. OtoSense's artificial intelligence (AI) platform is dedicated to sensing interpretation and enabling the monitoring of any asset, wherever located. Analog Devices plans to combine software from OtoSense with Test Motors' monitoring capabilities to create solutions that offer an advanced, wholistic snapshot of machine health by capturing a wider breadth of potential faults.

"Machine maintenance relies heavily on experienced technicians and engineers able to detect and diagnose issues that can lead to unplanned downtime," said Kevin Carlin, Vice President Automation and Energy Group, Analog Devices. "There are not enough trained professionals, however, to keep up with the demand as the number of machines to maintain rapidly grows. ADI's condition-based monitoring applications, driven by the acquisitions of Test Motors and OtoSense, will tackle this expert resource challenge by providing customers with a system able to perform complete and early detection of anomalies to avoid unexpected and costly machine downtime."

The Test Motors team will join ADI's Automation and Energy Group and operate as a key technology group. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We are excited to become part of Analog Devices and work with its team of industrial technology experts," said Emili Valero, Test Motors' former CEO. "The combining of our technology and expertise will enable us to develop the next generation of condition-based monitoring solutions designed to greatly extend manufacturing equipment life for electrical and non-electrical rotating machines and deliver significant cost savings that benefit both businesses and consumers."

ADI's Condition-based Monitoring Solutions

Condition-based monitoring is not about any single technology but instead a system-level solution that requires a combination of technologies and solution considerations. Analog Devices' technology portfolio enables these solutions with breakthroughs in MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) sensors, flexible signal conditioning and data conversion technologies, processing and communications solutions with the power portfolio to deliver optimized wireless and wired condition-based monitoring solutions. Combining these technologies into a deployable solution requires domain expertise in the form of asset and application insights, mechanical design and attachment considerations, and the ability to convert the information into diagnostic algorithms.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

About Test Motors

Test Motors is a company located in Barcelona, ??Spain, which is dedicated to developing high-tech solutions for the detection of any type of failure in rotary electric machines of any type. In this way, we allow our customers to save maintenance costs and avoid unforeseen stops in the production process. Visit http://www.testmotors.com/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

