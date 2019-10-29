Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Productronica is the leading trade fair for electronics development and productionAt this year's event,Keysight Technologies will demonstrate solutions that accelerate innovation in manufacturing test and enable customers to deliver products faster and at higher yield. Keysight provides complete, customized solutions including advanced software support and comprehensive services that accelerate innovation in electronic manufacturing and compliance testing across key industries.

On display at the Keysight booth (Stand A1-576) will be:

PathWave Test 2020

Design, test and manufacturing teams are under extreme deadline pressures to bring high quality products to market. Keysight's PathWave Test 2020 software suite enables 5G, IoT and automotive engineers and managers to streamline test data processing and analysis to speed product introductions and secure a competitive advantage in the market.

PathWave Test 2020 helps users:

Improve automated test workflows using PathWave manufacturing analytics

Monitor key manufacturing patterns

Gain faster insights into battery power

Keysight Solutions for In-Circuit and Functional Test

Keysight solutions are designed to bring industry-leading in-circuit test technologies into printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing for applications in 5G, IoT, automotive and energy, and offer:

High performance in-circuit testing (ICT)

Repeatability with high throughput

Full customization

Optimized parallel testing

Keysight Solutions for Digital and Radio Frequency (RF) Test

Connected devices are pervasive and continue to proliferate. Rapid advancements in wireless standards and technologies that enable these devices create new challenges for design and test engineers. To address these challenges, Keysight offers:

Bench and USB oscilloscopes that share a common user interface and technology, allowing the same test coverage and methodology to be applied, whether manually or automated.

Signal analyzers and signal generators equipped with the latest software help engineers quickly and easily generate standards-based signals and ensure compliance of next-generation devices.

KeysightCare and Services

Keysight offers a broad range of services to help customers get more from their test instruments through Keysight Services:

KeysightCare a unique service model that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software and solutions to enhance processes and transform test asset insights into improved return on investment.

EMC Test-as-a-Service Germany a lab testing service to simulate, debug and comply equipment under test (EUT) for over 50 global standards and regulations leveraging Keysight experts and state-of-the-art equipment.

Calibration and Trade-in services a range of calibration services to reduce risk and costs through accurate test and trade-in for test equipment.

When November 12 15, 2019 Where: Messe MunchenMunich, Germany, Stand A1-576 Additional Information: Keysight at Productronica 2019 Media Activities: Keysight will hold an exclusive media-only breakfast on Tuesday, November 12 at 9:00 am. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Beth Hespe to reserve a spot at the Keysight media breakfast, to arrange a one-to-one interview with a Keysight executive or request a demonstration at the Keysight stand.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005780/en/

Contacts:

Beth Hespe, Americas and Europe

+1 609-994-7442

beth.hespe@keysight.com