BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Change in Directorate



29 October 2019

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Adrian Brown as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 10 December 2019. Mr Brown will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Management Engagement Committee and Nomination Committee.

Mr Brown is a senior advisor for MJ Hudson Allenbridge. He has wealth of experience in the financial and commerce sectors, starting his career as an Investment Analyst and Corporate Finance Manager at Morgan Grenfell & Co and then moving to join Pearson plc as a Corporate Resources Executive in the 1990's. In 1992 he joined Boots plc, holding a range of senior roles before returning to work in the financial services sector in 2006 as a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Equity / Multi-Asset Group at AllianceBernstein LP and subsequently at JPMorgan Asset Management, where he was a Managing Director and Client Portfolio Manager in the Global / International Equity Group from 2011 until his retirement in 2018.

Mr Brown has a degree in Natural Sciences from St. John's College, Cambridge and an MBA from INSEAD.

Mr Brown has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years.

Mr Brown does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.



There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Brown.



Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary



Date: 29 October 2019









