Sisense Expands C-Suite With the Addition of Two Public Company Veterans - Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

New Leaders Join to Drive Continued Growth and Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, today announced that Brian Gumbel, formerly SVP of worldwide sales at Forescout, has joined as its new CRO to lead sales, pre-sales, sales operations, and sales engineering teams worldwide. Brian Robins, formerly CFO at Cylance and previously CFO at Verisign, has also joined Sisense as its CFO to lead the company's finance, legal, and business operations teams.





Brian Gumbel, Amir Orad, Brian Robins

These veteran leaders have served in similar roles in public companies and multi-billion dollar private Saas companies and bring rich experience with them. Throughout their respective careers, both have been adept at guiding high-growth technology companies and teams to scale. They will report directly to CEO Amir Orad.

Brian Gumbel brings over 20 years of sales leadership experience to Sisense. Brian joined Forescout when it was a $90M business, leading its revenue growth to more than quadruple in four years and after a successful public offering, to $400M. Prior to Forescout, Brian held sales leadership positions at Tanium and McAfee.

"We're excited that Brian Gumbel has joined Sisense as CRO to continue to accelerate our sales and revenue growth globally, along with expanding our strategic partners," said Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense. "Brian brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. His depth of experience scaling sales teams and growing revenue is truly inspiring. Sisense has continued to see strong growth across the globe as demand for modern analytics applications accelerates. Adding Brian to the team will help us scale to meet this growing demand even further."

"I recognized immediately that Sisense had built a groundbreaking technology - a complete platform that leverages data at scale in unique ways that can benefit businesses of all sizes," said Brian Gumbel, CRO at Sisense. "The flexibility of the Sisense platform offers limitless opportunities to build new data applications and seamlessly deliver data into workflows of virtually every line of business function. I'm excited to get started and build upon the great work this team has already delivered."

Brian Robins joins the Sisense team after serving as CFO at Cylance, which was acquired by Blackberry in February of this year, working on next-gen artificial intelligence cybersecurity products. Previously Brian was EVP and CFO at Verisign as well as the CFO of AlienVault and GBS at CSC. Earlier in his career, Brian was a senior member of the leadership team at Neustar that took the company public on the NYSE. NeuStar was awarded "IPO of the Year" by International Financing Review and Renaissance Capital.

"I'm thrilled to announce the appointment of Brian Robins as our CFO. Brian is a world-class finance executive who will bring his incredible experience in private and public markets to Sisense as we continue to innovate and grow to meet the demands of our nonprofit, smallest, and largest enterprise customers," said Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense. "Brian has a proven track record of increasing company performance at some of the most successful Silicon Valley companies. I'm looking forward to having him support and lead our team through this next stage of high growth."

"Sisense is a dominant force in Business Intelligence and I believe we are uniquely positioned for a bright future in this increasingly complex space," said Brian Robins, CFO of Sisense. "By continuing to build on the company's current momentum - from customer growth in the enterprise to year-over-year increases in revenue and the recent merger with Periscope Data - ?Sisense is also a model for what a successful SaaS company can be. I couldn't be more excited to help the team shepherd the company into the next chapter of its success story."

These additions to Sisense's leadership team comes on the heels of a series of milestones and recognition for Sisense, which was recently named a leader among enterprise business intelligence platforms in the latest Forrester Wave and as an industry leader in business intelligence in Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds study. Customers kept Sisense in the industry leader position among Top BI Vendors in G2 Crowd's recent 2019 Grid® Report for Embedded Business Intelligence. And Sisense also appeared on the Forbes Cloud 100 for the second straight year, rising five spots this year to No. 36. Following its merger with Periscope Data this spring, Sisense now serves more than 2,000 customers around the world, including Fortune 500 companies and smaller startups alike, all of which utilize Sisense to turn deep data insights into action with the speed, power, and flexibility needed to gain a competitive advantage.

About Sisense

Sisense offers the only independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data, and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics. More than 2,000 customers across the globe rely on Sisense, including industry leaders like Tinder, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army. Learn more at www.sisense.com.

