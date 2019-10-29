Sport Capital Group Plc - Update re. Investment

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DEEMED BY SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"), OWING TO THE PRIOR PUBLICATION BY OTHER PARTIES OF THE SUBSTANTIVE INTELLIGENCE CONTAINED WITHIN IT.

Sport Capital Group PLC

("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Update re. Investment

Sport Capital Group has made successive investments in Kalahari Key Metals Exploration (Pty) Limited ("KKME") https://www.kalaharikey.co.uk/, a minerals exploration company which explores in Botswana for nickel ("Ni.") and platinum group elements ("PGE"). KKME holds three prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE that straddles the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa.

Consistent with the Directors' policy of updating shareholders on developments affecting its investments, the Company draws attention to a regulatory news service announcement https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/POW/14283790.html concerning KKME issued today, 29th October 2019, by Power Metal Resources plc ("POW", London) https://www.powermetalresources.com/, the prospective joint-venture partner and a significant shareholder of KKME, concerning progress on further exploring and quantifying potential massive zinc sulphides in five areas of the Molopo Farms Complex licence topography. The target areas were identified as a result of the interpretation by Spectral Geophysics in Gabarone of the ground-based, electro-magnetic ("EM") geophysics project conducted in August of this year on certain areas of the Molopo Farms Complex. Sport Capital Group shareholders' attention was drawn on 4th October 2019 to the Spectral Geophysics' interpretation work.

Future developments of significance concerning this and other current investments will be brought to shareholders' attention as and when the Directors become aware of them.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Sport Capital Group plc,

29th October 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for the content.

