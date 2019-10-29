Anzeige
WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
29.10.2019 | 17:17
FLSmidth financial calendar 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12-2019, COPENHAGEN

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

  • 11 Feb 2020 Annual Report 2019
  • 25 March 2020 Annual General Meeting
  • 28 April 2020 1st quarter Interim Report 2020
  • 4 Aug 2020 Half Year Interim Report 2020
  • 3 Nov 2020 1st - 3rd quarter Interim Report 2020

Contacts

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Fleming Voetmann, tel +45 53 81 51 28, fleming.voetmann@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement 12 - FLSmidth financial calendar 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/453a1328-30b1-4a3e-acf8-54a944b6d8e8)

