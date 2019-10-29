FLSmidth financial calendar 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12-2019, COPENHAGEN



FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

11 Feb 2020 Annual Report 2019

25 March 2020 Annual General Meeting

28 April 2020 1st quarter Interim Report 2020

4 Aug 2020 Half Year Interim Report 2020

3 Nov 2020 1st - 3rd quarter Interim Report 2020

Contacts

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Media Relations

Fleming Voetmann, tel +45 53 81 51 28, fleming.voetmann@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment