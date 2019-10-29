FLSmidth financial calendar 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 12-2019, COPENHAGEN
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020
- 11 Feb 2020 Annual Report 2019
- 25 March 2020 Annual General Meeting
- 28 April 2020 1st quarter Interim Report 2020
- 4 Aug 2020 Half Year Interim Report 2020
- 3 Nov 2020 1st - 3rd quarter Interim Report 2020
Contacts
Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com
Media Relations
Fleming Voetmann, tel +45 53 81 51 28, fleming.voetmann@flsmidth.com
Attachment
