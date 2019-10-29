InventoryBase Rated 'Exceptional' in Best EA Supplier Guide 2020

PORTSMOUTH, England, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InventoryBase, part of Radweb Limited, proudly announced securing two exceptional ratings in the prestigious EA Supplier Guide 2020.

InventoryBase has been successfully placed as an 'exceptional' provider of services within the trusted industry publication, Best EA Supplier Guide 2020 .

The market-leading property inspection app was rated exceptional in both the 'Inventory Management' and 'Property Management' categories.

The UK Property Industry's pre-eminent business improvement and events company, Property Academy, have compiled the directory based on recommendations from Estate Agents throughout the industry.

The helpful directory offers recommendations on all things property - from property management, through to legal services, maintenance and utilities. Suppliers are categorised based on recommendations from professionals throughout the industry - ensuring a fair and honest representation of suppliers is made throughout the directory.

Steve Rad, Managing Director for InventoryBase said:

"We're delighted to have been awarded an exceptional rating in two categories within the Best EA Supplier Guide 2020. The guide is extremely valuable to all professionals seeking services within the property industry. We are thrilled to have been placed based on recommendations received from those using services daily within their businesses."

View the Best EA Supplier Guide 2020 here .

To find out more about InventoryBase or to start a free trial, visit the website: https://inventorybase.co.uk

About InventoryBase

InventoryBase, part of RadWeb Ltd, is a Property Inspection Platform for Inventory Clerks, Property Management Companies and Letting Agencies of all sizes.

It enables clerks and property managers to manage both properties and staff on the move and is available on most mobile devices.

InventoryBase includes workflows, audits, assisted scheduling, end-to-end report functions and payments. The software provides the complete package for any Property Manager, including the ability to outsource and provide external reporting services for the whole of the industry.

Representatives from InventoryBase are available for media interviews and speaking opportunities.

For more information on InventoryBase or to arrange a demonstration contact:

Laura West, InventoryBase

Email: laura@inventorybase.com