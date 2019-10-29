Heijmans NV: Heijmans nominates Ans Knape-Vosmer as member of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. intends to nominate Ans Knape-Vosmer as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The nomination is the result of the vacancy that will arise due to the fact that Pamela Boumeester, in accordance with the schedule of retirement by rotation, is due to step down from the Supervisory Board effective 15 April 2020.

Ans Knape-Vosmer (1962) is Vice President HR&O Global Operations & Sales at ASML in Veldhoven and member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Douwe Egberts B.V. With due consideration to her extensive experience in the HR domain and in organizational development, the Supervisory Board is convinced that Ans Knape-Vosmer will make a valuable contribution.

At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 15 April 2020, Ans Knape-Vosmer will be nominated as member of the Supervisory Board of Heijmans N.V. for a period of four years. The strengthened right of recommendation applies to this vacancy. The Works Council supports the nomination of Ans Knape-Vosmer.

In advance of her official appointment, Ans Knape-Vosmer will commence working on her onboarding programme effective 1 January 2020.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl .

For more information / not for publication:

Media

Rik Hammer

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

rhammer@heijmans.nl

Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+ 31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl

Attachment