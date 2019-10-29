Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
(Paris:XFAB)
Highlights for Q3 2019:
Revenue was USD 130.5 million, within the guidance of USD 128-135 million, down 14% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter
Record quarterly revenues achieved in prototype manufacturing as well as in the medical market segment
EBITDA was USD 12.7 million, down 57% year-on-year and up 8% quarter-on-quarter; EBITDA margin of 10%, on the upper end of 4-10% guidance
EBIT was USD -6.1 million, down USD 20.5 million year-on-year and down USD 0.5 million quarter-on-quarter
Net loss was USD 8.2 million, down USD 20.3 million year-on-year and down USD 0.1 million quarter-on-quarter
Outlook:
Q4 2019 revenue is expected in the range of USD 111-118 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 1-7%. Due to the continuing uncertainties in the market, visibility on the fourth quarter remains limited.
Q4 2019 guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.12 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q3 y-o-y
Automotive
68.5
79.3
76.6
59.7
64.1
62.5
60.5
-21%
Industrial
23.2
25.0
23.8
24.3
24.1
23.3
24.4
2%
Medical
4.8
5.6
6.3
7.3
6.8
6.3
8.8
38%
Subtotal core business
96.5
109.8
106.7
91.3
95.0
92.1
93.7
-12%
67.2%
70.6%
70.5%
66.4%
72.5%
70.0%
71.8%
CCC1
46.5
45.3
44.4
45.9
35.8
39.1
36.7
-17%
Others
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.0
n.m.
Total revenues
143.5
155.5
151.4
137.4
131.0
131.6
130.5
-14%
1 Consumer, Communications Computer
Business development
X-FAB's third quarter revenues came in at USD 130.5 million, within the guidance range of USD 128-135 million. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues declined 14%, quarter-on-quarter they went down slightly by 1%.
Revenues in X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, came in at USD 93.7 million, a decline of 12% year-on-year, entirely driven by the continuously weak production revenue in automotive. Compared to the previous quarter, core business went up by 2%.
In the third quarter, automotive revenues decreased 21% year-on-year reflecting the ongoing weakness of the automotive market. While production revenues declined 23%, prototyping revenues in the automotive segment recorded an increase of 28% compared to the same quarter last year, with positive implications on the future development of the automotive business.
Revenues in the industrial market went up by 2% year-on-year with flat prototyping revenues and a growth of 3% in production revenues.
In the third quarter, X-FAB's medical business generated record sales with a growth of 38% compared to the same quarter last year. Prototyping revenues went up by 85%, production revenues by 23%. As in the previous quarters, lab-on-a-chip applications remained the strongest growth driver.
Consumer, communications computer business (CCC) declined 17% year-on-year. While prototyping revenues grew 45% mainly driven by RF applications for the Asian market, CCC production revenues were down 22% due to the declining legacy business manufactured at X-FAB France. This is however in line with the plan. The share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies was at 14%. While it was down from the previous quarter, on average, it has been otherwise trending up over the past few quarters.
In the third quarter, X-FAB group overall prototyping revenue came in at USD 17.3 million. This is an increase of 23% year-on-year. Excluding the one-off effects caused by an IP sale in previous quarters, prototyping revenues reached an all-time high. They mainly include new contracts adding up to the project pipeline supporting future growth.
Bookings have been weak over the summer months with an uptick in September. In the third quarter, they came in at USD 121.4 million, down 6% year-on-year. Customers remained cautious in placing large orders, whereas the number of clients submitting orders for fast delivery increased over the third quarter, pointing towards lower inventory levels on customer side.
Operations update
All manufacturing sites continued their capacity expansion and optimization projects tailored to increase output and productivity, thereby taking advantage of the currently lower utilization levels.
X-FAB's silicon carbide (SiC) activities progressed well. Revenues in the third quarter came in at USD 6.5 million, almost double the amount of the same quarter last year. Year-on-year, SiC prototyping revenues were flat while production revenues strongly increased by USD 3.2 million. This is due to the customers that have moved into volume production over the past nine months. In the third quarter, X-FAB added three new customers to its SiC customer base, all coming from the Asian region. The preparations for offering in-house epitaxy capabilities are on schedule with first prototypes to be manufactured until the end of 2019. Epitaxy refers to the process of depositing a thin epitaxial layer on a SiC raw wafer, which is a significant value-add step in the overall process of manufacturing silicon carbide semiconductors. X-FAB keeps expanding its SiC technologies and capabilities enabling high-performance products, and the pipeline for new customers and projects remains strong.
Capital expenditures for the third quarter came in at USD 18.6 million, down 20% compared to the same quarter last year. They mainly related to capacity and capability expansion projects, most of them initiated in 2018.
Profitability and FX volatility
Profitability of the third quarter was negatively impacted by a decrease of unfinished and finished goods inventories amounting to USD 5.7 million, after they had increased by USD 2.1 million in the previous quarter. Even though these quarterly fluctuations are part of normal business, they caused the gross profit of the third quarter to go down.
The actual exchange rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 1.11 with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 9.7%. At a constant US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate of 1.16 experienced in the third quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin in Q3 2019 would have been at 8.9%.
In order to limit the impact of US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate fluctuations on profitability and to have a better natural hedging in place, X-FAB continued its efforts to increase the share of Euro-denominated sales. While the target was set to reach 25% by the end of 2019, an even higher level of 27% was already achieved in the third quarter of 2019.
Given the overall market weakness and the low visibility going forward, X-FAB continued its cost-saving initiative. In addition to the ongoing productivity improvement projects and the deferral or reduction of capital expenditures, a set of measures to reduce costs related to staff, travel, electricity and raw materials, initiated earlier this year, has also produced significant savings in the third quarter.
Management comments outlook
Commenting on the development of X-FAB's business, Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "The third quarter continued to be impacted by the low demand in the automotive segment that started in Q4 2018 and visibility going forward has not improved. However, we keep seeing many bright spots. Only recently we organized X-FAB's first medical day in France, an event dedicated to all stakeholders in the med tech ecosystem, which generated a lot of interest and positive responses. Our medical revenues have been growing over many years and we support a great variety of different applications. Based on this, we consider ourselves well positioned to successfully develop this business in close collaboration with our customers. I am also very excited about the RF design wins for 5G base stations delivered out of our factory in France. 5G antennas are completely different from previous generation antennas as they include an array of semiconductors for which our RF technologies fit well. Finally, our prototyping revenues continue to develop strongly, which will materialize once the macroeconomic conditions improve and the market recovers."
In the fourth quarter, X-FAB will continue its cost-saving initiative which has been yielding significant savings. The fourth quarter revenue guidance of USD 111-118 million partly results from the fab shutdown periods undertaken in the context of the cost-saving program. This has caused lead times to increase and deliveries to be moved into early next year.
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
X-FAB's third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at 6.30 pm CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/1294907
Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
The conference call will be available for replay from October 29th 11.30 pm CET until November 5th 11.30 pm CET. The replay number will be +44 (0) 3333009785, conference ID 1294907.
The fourth quarter 2019 results will be communicated on February 11th, 2020.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 4,000 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Revenue
130,462
151,448
131,560
393,027
450,475
Revenues in USD in
73
82
75
75
82
Revenues in EUR in
27
18
24
25
18
Cost of sales
-118,960
-119,743
-115,988
-361,425
-363,587
Gross Profit
11,503
31,704
15,571
31,602
86,888
Gross Profit margin in %
8.8
20.9
11.8
8.0
19.3
Research and development expenses
-8,055
-7,280
-8,221
-21,683
-23,406
Selling expenses
-2,013
-1,900
-2,011
-6,016
-6,048
General and administrative expenses
-7,248
-8,299
-7,778
-22,811
-23,702
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
-110
467
-361
-297
1,476
Other income and other expenses
-199
-299
-2,797
-2,775
-1,425
Operating profit
-6,122
14,393
-5,596
-21,980
33,783
Finance income
3,145
2,803
3,405
10,106
17,318
Finance costs
-3,851
-4,750
-4,964
-11,437
-23,840
Net financial result
-706
-1,947
-1,559
-1,331
-6,522
Profit before tax
-6,828
12,446
-7,155
-23,311
27,261
Income tax
-1,361
-372
-926
-3,323
-153
Profit for the period
-8,189
12,074
-8,081
-26,634
27,107
Operating profit (EBIT)
-6,122
14,393
-5,596
-21,980
33,783
Depreciation
18,807
15,292
17,365
52,956
44,705
EBITDA
12,685
29,685
11,769
30,976
78,488
EBITDA margin in %
9.7
19.6
8.9
7.9
17.4
Earnings per share at the end of period
-0.06
0.09
-0.06
-0.20
0.21
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.11236
1.16271
1.12324
1.12398
1.19548
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Nine months ended
unaudited
Nine months ended
unaudited
Year ended
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
369,115
328,130
345,626
Investment properties
9,231
8,822
9,415
Intangible assets
8,355
8,470
9,023
Non-current investments
741
515
381
Other non-current assets
29,327
16,715
20,594
Deferred tax assets
34,397
35,953
34,234
Total non-current assets
451,166
398,605
419,272
Current assets
Inventories
153,026
131,139
147,150
Trade and other receivables
63,670
68,832
71,378
Other assets
23,475
19,802
26,699
Cash and cash equivalents
189,250
287,998
242,768
Total current assets
429,421
507,771
487,995
TOTAL ASSETS
880,587
906,377
907,268
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-112,183
-79,726
-84,782
Cumulative translation adjustment
-496
-451
-539
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
668,005
700,508
695,363
Non-controlling interests
377
363
364
Total equity
668,382
700,871
695,726
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
93,381
80,624
72,328
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
7,435
8,232
7,446
Total non-current liabilities
100,816
88,856
79,774
Current liabilities
Trade payables
25,929
22,751
45,889
Current loans and borrowings
30,651
34,702
31,632
Other current liabilities and provisions
54,809
59,198
54,246
Total current liabilities
111,389
116,650
131,767
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
880,587
906,377
907,268
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
-6,828
12,446
-7,155
-23,311
27,261
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
19,154
16,894
19,807
52,794
48,791
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
18,807
15,292
17,365
52,956
44,705
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-712
-784
-742
-2,199
-2,423
Interest income and expenses (net)
382
112
424
1,224
765
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
0
58
6
6
729
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net)
-35
212
-182
-360
3,418
Other non-cash transactions (net)
713
2,004
2,936
1,167
1,596
Changes in working capital:
3,510
-3,087
-16,965
-21,399
-17,326
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
-763
11,874
-4,666
7,978
12,736
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
-1,848
-862
-5,010
-12,940
-1,026
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
4,933
-12,197
-6,679
-5,875
-25,293
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
2,480
-3,394
-3,387
-8,383
-10,449
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
-1,293
1,492
2,777
-2,178
6,706
Income taxes (paid)/received
-157
-162
-417
-667
-310
Cash Flow from operating activities
15,679
26,091
-4,730
7,417
58,416
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-18,600
-23,278
-20,942
-63,356
-61,775
Payments for investments
0
0
-175
-350
0
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
0
0
0
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-63
-29
-60
-223
-156
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
44
46
40
177
142
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
0
10
40
40
27
Interest received
672
840
624
1,959
2,253
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-17,947
-22,411
-20,473
-61,753
-59,509
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Nine months
ended
unaudited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
24,706
0
0
24,706
0
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-7,329
-8,675
-7,083
-21,913
-25,237
Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements
1,181
0
0
1,181
0
Payments of lease installments
-1,311
-629
-2,156
-4,086
-1,943
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
6,300
0
0
6,300
357
Interest paid
-383
-544
-401
-1,194
-1,677
Gross proceeds from capital increase
0
0
0
0
0
Direct cost related to capital increase
0
0
0
0
0
Payment of preference dividend
0
0
0
0
0
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
-11
-12
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
23,162
-9,848
-9,641
4,983
-28,512
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
-2,877
-1,178
-1,200
-4,165
-1,632
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
20,895
-6,169
-34,844
-49,353
-29,606
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
171,232
295,345
207,276
242,768
319,235
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
189,250
287,998
171,232
189,250
287,998
