This report provides an overview of Croatia's fixed-line market, covering regulatory developments, infrastructure and the financial and operating performance of the main operators.

The report also covers the mobile voice and data markets, including statistics on service providers, and an assessment of network developments and deployed technologies.

In addition, the report reviews the fixed and fixed wireless broadband segment, including statistics and subscriber forecasts to 2024.

Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

The telecoms market in Croatia has been shaped by the country having joined the European Union in 2013, a process which resulted in market liberalisation and the creation of a regulatory environment conducive to competition. Alternative operators have entered the market and there is effective competition in the fixed-line, broadband and mobile markets.

The market has attracted international players including Telekom Austria and Tele2 Group, though the latter in mid-2019 sold its local unit Tele2 Croatia to United Group, a company with existing telecom and pay TV interests in the region. As a result, further investment and expansion of Tele2 Croatia's offerings are expected into 2020.

Croatia's mobile market is served by three network operators, while there is also room for a small number of MVNOs. The network operators have focused on improving ARPU by encouraging prepaid subscribers to migrate to postpaid plans, and on developing a revenue from customer use of mobile data services. To this end, considerable investment is ongoing to upgrade network infrastructure, with the incumbent telco Hrvatski Telekom spearheading trials of 5G technologies and services.

The broadband sector benefits from effective competition between the fixed-line DSL and cable access platforms, while there are also a number of fibre deployments in urban areas. The sector is being supported by the government's broadband plan which aims to provide an improved broadband service nationally by 2020. As a result of competition and continuing investment among operators, the country has a relatively high broadband penetration rate for the region.

Key Developments

Hrvatski Telekom begins the process to sell its 17.4% stake in Optima Telekom

Tele2 Croatia sold to United Group

A1 Croatia and Hrvatski Telekom deploy NB-IoT network

Hrvatski Telekom trials 5G in preparation for 2020 spectrum auctions

Regulator allocates remaining 800MHz spectrum

A1 Croatia expands DOCSIS3.1-based services

Regulator funds rural broadband projects

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses; recent market developments

Companies Mentioned

A1 Croatia (VIPnet)

Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

Metronet

Optima Telekom

Tele2 Croatia

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Historical overview

2.2 Market analysis

2.3 Regional European Market Comparison

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Privatisation

3.5 Interconnect

3.6 Universal Service

3.7 Access

3.8 Number Portability (NP)

3.9 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

4.2 A1 Croatia

4.3 Optima Telekom

4.4 Metronet

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 International infrastructure

5.3 Cloud computing

5.4 Wholesale

5.5 Smart Infrastructure

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Digital economy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 E-government

7.3 E-education

7.4 E-health

8 Mobile communications

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Mobile infrastructure

8.4 Mobile data

8.5 Mobile broadband

8.6 Major mobile operators

8.7 Mobile content and applications

