BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / The question a lot of people have on their minds first and foremost is: does it make you feel high? There's a short answer: no. CBD, or cannabidiol (pronounced like "canna buh dial") oil is made from the seeds of various strains of cannabis, and is an extract of just one of the over four hundred different chemical compounds found in cannabis. When a product is labeled as CBD Hemp Oil, it's made from a variety of Cannabis Sativa that contains very low amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC less than 0.3%, the psychoactive component that other strains of the plant have in abundance. No matter the source, the extraction process renders CBD oil non-psychoactive. So, no--CBD oil, whether it is made from the hemp plant or from another variety of C. Sativa, does not have the capacity to make you feel dizzy, giddy, or "stoned," and as such is appropriate for use as a medicinal compound.

In addition to its ability to mitigate symptoms of those suffering from Epilepsy, CBD has been found to reduce anxiety and insomnia. It helps with both falling and staying asleep. CBD has also shown promise in treating several types of chronic pain. CBD helps reduce pain and inflammation associated with arthritis. One study found that CBD can ameliorate pain from inflammation and neuropathy, two hard-to-treat forms of chronic pain. It is now being studied as a treatment for Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. At present, the results of that research are limited.

Although CBD is extremely promising in the fight against epilepsy, pain, insomnia, and anxiety, beware of claims that cannabidiol is a cure for cancer. There is currently limited clinical evidence to support these claims but plenty of anecdotal evidence with personal success stories from CBD everywhere.

To make CBD accessible and safe for those who need it, many more human studies are currently being conducted. Also, due to its variance in potency and dosing, it is best to speak with your doctor before you try CBD. If your doctor is hesitant to green-light CBD use, consider waiting for further research proving its effectiveness and safety.

How to Take CBD Oil

There are a variety of ways to take CBD oil ranging from convenient to absurd. CBD can be found in all types of products including, oil tinctures, gummies, capsules, e-liquids, creams, and even beauty products. The most reliable and popular form of taking CBD has been the CBD oil tincture. CBD oil tinctures use a carrier oil like coconut oil to deliver varying strengths of CBD.

CBD is primarily measured in milligrams (MGs) of CBD per milliliters (mLs) of oil. In the standard 30 mL CBD oil tincture, the milligrams of CBD can vary in strength from 100 MGs to as strong as 3000 MGs or more. Many CBD users will experiment with differing strengths of CBD oil tinctures in order to find the ideal CBD oil for their dosage as well as budget.

Taking CBD using a CBD oil tincture is simple. Most CBD oil tinctures will come with a dropper allowing users to measure the amount of CBD they are taking at a given time. In order to determine the amount of CBD in a full 1 mL dropper, one can simply divide the total amount of MGs of CBD by the total milliliters of oil contained in the tincture.

Those needing further assistance should reach out to the CBD company they purchased from in order to clarify dosage in an particular product.

Where Can I Find CBD Oil?

In many cases state laws have legalized the sale of CBD and well as recreational cannabis. In these states CBD can be bought over the counter at a dispensary.

The passage of the 2018 Farm Bill made CBD derived from hemp plants, federally legal. Today CBD hemp oil can be purchase online in all 50 states. In this new market it can be difficult to find reputable and transparent CBD brands. One report found an alarming 70% of CBD were mislabeled. This discrepancy has led to much of the pushback against CBD's proliferation.

In response to the issue stated above, independent sources have become central to vetting CBD brands in a generally unregulated market. CBD education sites, like PopularCBDBrands.com, have been helping consumers connect to online stores carrying high quality CBD. In their round-up of top CBD products on the market, PopularCBBrands.com recommends bioMDplus after receiving scores in the ninetieth percentile in all four of their categories of assessment. You can read their full brand review on their website.

