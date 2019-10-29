Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that WALTRON, specialists in LED lighting systems for aquariums and terrariums based in Lower Saxony, Germany, has adopted Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for daytime Pendix, WALTRON's aquarium lighting solutions.

Indoor aquariums are full of colorful corals, fish, and water plants living in an ecosystem similar to nature. Direct sunlight is typically avoided in these spaces in order to limit the reproduction of algae. This is necessary to keep water from becoming turbid and harming the ecological balance of the aquarium system. As a result, lighting solutions play an important role in maintaining growth without disturbing the ecological cycle.

The daytime Pendix is a matrix LED module with 9 different color temperatures and features a customized spectral lighting design that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight enabled by SunLike Series LEDs. Different light colors such as white, blue, and red can be combined in the module to provide the optimal lighting solution for both saltwater aquariums and freshwater aquariums.

Sunlight has always played an important role with plant growth in nature. SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are similar to sunlight which radiate a uniform amount of energy at all wavelengths, including infrared and ultraviolet as the optimal light source for plant growth. The technology lowers the light peaks of red, green and blue to be more similar to sunlight's spectral curve in order to provide a better growth formula than what is common in conventional LEDs. This results in a more natural and healthy environment for fish, plants, and corals while further decreasing algae growth on glass.

Light sources with SunLike Series LEDs more accurately show the color of objects as they would appear in natural sunlight. Optimized to natural light spectra and color rendering of CRI-97 (close to CRI-100 of sunlight), and higher than the CRI-80 of conventional LEDs, SunLike Series LEDs deliver more significant benefits in vivid color, contrast detail, and quality of light consistency. These qualities can be vital to aquariums, enabling the owners to more accurately observe and attend to the overall growth and health status of fish.

"We are pleased to expand this aquarium LED lighting portfolio. Our SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs as healthy light sources will offer the considerable benefits for better growth of fishes and plants in aquarium, compared to conventional LEDs," said Carlo Romiti, Europe sales Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor. "Seoul Semiconductor will continue to support the needs of customers with a range of innovative LED lighting solutions."

Seoul Semiconductor developed SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs in collaboration with Toshiba Materials' TRI-R spectrum technology in 2017 as the first LED light source to closely match the spectrum of natural sunlight.

