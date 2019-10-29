Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
09:15 Uhr
6,882 Euro
-0,198
-2,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,864
7,004
19:53
6,870
6,978
19:53
29.10.2019 | 18:16
(81 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 29

29 October 2019

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 205,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 595.809p. The highest price paid per share was 598.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 593.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0232% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 423,682,245 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 882,011,525. Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish 01908 712018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
97595.40 13:35:39
1627595.40 13:35:39
2100596.60 13:36:09
96596.60 13:36:09
1057596.60 13:36:09
341596.60 13:36:12
1425596.40 13:36:12
1438596.00 13:37:53
1235596.00 13:37:53
387595.60 13:37:59
626595.80 13:39:01
895595.80 13:39:01
504595.80 13:39:01
654595.80 13:39:02
108595.80 13:39:02
1416595.80 13:39:02
1000595.60 13:41:16
173595.60 13:41:16
373596.40 13:46:55
1780596.40 13:47:11
1570597.60 13:53:57
1427597.40 13:53:57
650597.60 13:53:57
424597.60 13:53:57
146597.60 13:53:57
114597.60 13:53:57
190597.60 13:53:57
175597.80 13:59:55
1000597.80 14:01:09
412597.80 14:01:09
1171597.80 14:01:09
700597.60 14:01:09
303597.80 14:01:09
654597.80 14:01:09
155597.80 14:01:09
440597.80 14:01:09
696597.80 14:01:09
110597.60 14:01:53
100597.60 14:02:14
1030597.60 14:02:14
650597.60 14:02:14
350597.40 14:02:20
1077597.40 14:02:20
222597.00 14:04:46
1176597.00 14:04:47
558596.60 14:04:50
889596.60 14:05:20
871596.20 14:05:58
300596.20 14:05:59
64596.20 14:06:38
206596.20 14:06:38
253596.20 14:07:31
100596.20 14:07:50
600596.20 14:07:54
14596.20 14:08:47
1185596.20 14:08:47
860596.00 14:12:54
1371596.20 14:16:52
571596.20 14:17:12
1432596.20 14:17:12
1709596.20 14:17:12
155595.80 14:18:44
1137595.80 14:18:44
506596.00 14:23:59
1125596.00 14:24:12
1099596.00 14:24:12
1215595.80 14:24:14
1166596.60 14:27:34
1134596.60 14:27:34
196596.60 14:27:34
225596.40 14:28:42
1000596.40 14:29:19
62596.40 14:29:19
421596.40 14:29:19
848596.40 14:29:19
1000597.00 14:32:33
363597.00 14:32:33
1000597.00 14:32:33
386597.00 14:32:33
965597.00 14:34:08
1166597.00 14:34:08
750597.00 14:34:08
368597.00 14:34:08
1620596.80 14:34:08
1760596.40 14:35:35
28596.60 14:35:47
961596.60 14:35:47
169596.60 14:35:47
564596.60 14:35:47
253596.60 14:35:47
947596.60 14:35:47
346596.40 14:35:47
1000596.40 14:35:47
345596.40 14:35:47
27596.40 14:36:37
153596.40 14:36:37
517596.40 14:36:37
349596.40 14:36:37
79596.40 14:36:37
185596.40 14:36:37
141596.40 14:36:37
110596.40 14:37:52
279596.40 14:37:52
149596.40 14:38:27
277596.40 14:38:27
880596.40 14:39:32
300596.40 14:39:32
284596.40 14:39:32
1396596.40 14:41:24
1332596.40 14:44:33
873596.60 14:45:17
303596.60 14:45:17
252596.60 14:45:17
282596.60 14:45:17
1267596.40 14:45:48
236596.80 14:47:29
1065596.80 14:47:29
23596.80 14:47:58
1229596.80 14:47:58
881597.00 14:50:50
1400597.40 14:53:30
528598.00 14:54:57
653598.00 14:54:57
113598.60 14:56:06
1601598.60 14:56:35
1127598.60 14:56:35
45598.60 14:56:35
650598.60 14:56:35
383598.60 14:56:35
150598.20 14:56:55
1000598.20 14:56:55
747598.20 14:56:55
850598.20 14:56:55
387598.20 14:56:55
942598.40 14:56:55
591598.40 14:56:55
389598.40 14:56:55
134598.40 14:56:55
1348597.80 14:58:17
556597.60 14:59:23
781597.60 14:59:23
892597.40 15:04:48
343597.40 15:04:48
500597.40 15:04:50
274597.40 15:04:50
439597.40 15:04:59
1312597.40 15:04:59
1461597.00 15:05:00
3597.00 15:05:00
284596.60 15:06:50
2596.60 15:06:50
24596.60 15:06:53
239596.60 15:07:48
1121596.80 15:10:35
2030596.80 15:10:35
478596.80 15:10:35
647596.60 15:10:36
80596.60 15:10:36
996596.60 15:10:36
206596.60 15:10:36
100596.40 15:10:49
580596.40 15:10:50
747596.40 15:10:50
226596.20 15:11:49
1007596.20 15:11:49
1269595.80 15:13:23
889596.00 15:14:42
696596.00 15:14:42
302596.00 15:14:42
55596.00 15:14:42
156596.00 15:14:42
523596.00 15:14:45
117596.00 15:14:45
274596.00 15:14:45
769596.00 15:15:23
1180595.80 15:16:43
579595.80 15:18:08
107595.80 15:18:08
128595.80 15:18:08
300595.80 15:18:08
509595.80 15:18:08
94595.80 15:18:08
113595.80 15:18:08
264595.80 15:18:08
1357595.00 15:22:31
411595.00 15:24:07
388595.00 15:24:09
411595.00 15:24:20
111595.00 15:24:20
911595.00 15:24:45
214595.00 15:24:45
572595.00 15:24:57
360595.00 15:24:57
366595.00 15:24:57
404595.00 15:24:57
793595.00 15:24:57
750595.00 15:27:07
278595.00 15:27:07
372595.00 15:27:07
1634594.80 15:27:25
1316594.60 15:27:38
64594.60 15:29:47
1266594.60 15:29:47
29594.40 15:29:57
747594.40 15:30:00
200594.40 15:30:00
200594.40 15:30:00
163594.40 15:30:00
575594.40 15:30:00
22594.40 15:30:05
247594.40 15:30:30
102594.40 15:30:32
321594.40 15:31:01
895594.00 15:31:20
1391594.80 15:35:00
593594.80 15:35:17
359594.80 15:35:17
696594.80 15:35:17
442594.80 15:35:17
81594.80 15:35:17
50594.80 15:35:17
229594.80 15:35:17
442594.80 15:35:17
81594.80 15:35:17
229594.80 15:35:17
1236594.40 15:37:00
592594.20 15:38:00
26594.20 15:39:06
242594.20 15:39:27
380594.20 15:40:00
658594.20 15:40:00
781594.20 15:40:04
582594.00 15:43:00
683594.00 15:43:00
26594.80 15:45:30
724594.80 15:45:30
42595.20 15:46:57
532595.20 15:46:57
794595.20 15:46:57
2216594.80 15:47:01
360594.80 15:48:00
651594.80 15:48:00
374594.80 15:48:00
184595.00 15:48:37
377595.00 15:48:37
27595.00 15:49:37
858595.00 15:49:37
382595.00 15:49:37
666595.00 15:49:37
511595.00 15:49:37
536595.00 15:50:23
424595.00 15:50:23
179594.80 15:50:30
1000594.80 15:50:30
1169594.60 15:50:31
476595.00 15:53:50
428595.00 15:53:50
719594.80 15:55:01
455594.80 15:55:01
690594.60 15:55:05
804594.60 15:55:05
1424594.80 15:57:10
592594.80 15:57:43
585594.80 15:57:43
384594.80 15:58:52
25594.80 15:58:52
302594.80 15:58:52
353594.80 15:58:52
351594.80 15:58:52
352594.80 15:58:52
424594.80 15:58:52
1215594.80 15:59:08
163594.80 15:59:08
13594.80 15:59:09
1332594.00 15:59:28
190595.00 16:02:26
269595.20 16:02:35
364595.20 16:02:35
318595.20 16:02:35
318595.20 16:02:35
318595.20 16:02:35
318595.20 16:02:35
318595.20 16:02:35
318595.20 16:02:47
1301594.80 16:02:51
730595.00 16:02:51
470595.00 16:02:51
190595.00 16:02:51
708594.40 16:05:01
508594.40 16:05:01
902594.80 16:08:07
424594.80 16:08:07
900594.80 16:08:07
560594.80 16:08:07
13594.80 16:08:07
287594.60 16:08:30
214595.00 16:09:57
1309595.00 16:09:57
750595.00 16:09:57
1012595.00 16:09:57
1330594.80 16:10:36
233595.00 16:12:12
309595.00 16:12:12
385595.00 16:12:12
240595.00 16:12:12
124595.00 16:12:12
240595.00 16:12:17
124595.00 16:12:17
368595.00 16:12:17
450595.00 16:13:40
100595.00 16:13:40
233595.00 16:13:40
301595.00 16:13:40
66595.00 16:13:40
156595.00 16:13:40
328594.80 16:14:18
1006594.80 16:14:18
601594 16:16:00
724594 16:16:00
103594 16:17:00
166594 16:17:00
710594 16:17:00
338594 16:17:00
1006594 16:17:08
222594 16:17:08
185594 16:17:08
520594 16:17:08
427594 16:18:15
440594 16:19:29
1000594 16:19:29
2058594 16:19:29
41594 16:19:29
191594 16:20:34
372594 16:20:34
663594 16:20:34
1289594 16:22:00
464593 16:22:37
173594 16:22:40
208594 16:22:40
485594 16:22:40
936594 16:22:40
173594 16:22:40
208594 16:22:40
58594 16:22:40
1332593 16:23:58
1256593 16:24:53
463593 16:24:53
122593 16:24:53
3597593 16:26:08

© 2019 PR Newswire