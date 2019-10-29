Richard Verkley: Karuschain IEO Launch Delayed Due To New High-Profile Investor

Karuschain announces the launch of its IEO (originally scheduled for October 29th 2019) will be delayed after attending WBS Dubai BLOCKCHAIN Summit. Contractual arrangements have been made to bring on a very significant and well-known investor in the Blockchain space and the value of the upcoming announcement will have a significant effect on the launch price.

GIBRALTAR / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Karuschain announces the delay of its LATOKEN IEO launch in light of recent developments and the involvement of a new well-known blockchain investor. The news comes after the team attended the World Blockchain Summit conference held in Dubai.

Karuschain CEO Richard Verkley expressed his ongoing belief that Karuschain will be the dominant player in the space and that this new partnership signals that this belief is being fulfilled.

On the delay of the IEO stating, "We are thrilled to announce that we have some extremely exciting developments coming very soon for Karuschain, ones that will sky-rocket the progress of getting our technology to the miners and communities who need it most."

"Yes, we will be delaying our public IEO launch for now in order to accommodate a very high profile global Blockchain investor coming aboard in support of helping Karuschain in its Global Ambitions."

"This move will benefit both existing investors and the thousands that have already shown interest in the IEO, creating value for the company and investors alike, especially in terms of return on investments."

"For now, however, we are also finishing up engaging other significant private investment, and will soon make the new date for the token to become available publicly."

The Karuschain team is uniquely positioned in the market to readily address mining's biggest problems head-on. The company's goal is to partner with forward-thinking organizations that value innovation, blockchain transparency and data security to make a positive impact on the conflict minerals supply chain.

