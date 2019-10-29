Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTMU LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.511 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1961300 CODE: LTMU LN ISIN: LU1900066629 ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTMU LN Sequence No.: 25830 EQS News ID: 899925 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:08 ET (17:08 GMT)