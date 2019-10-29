Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVUX LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.1203 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1267647 CODE: MVUX LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVUX LN Sequence No.: 25785 EQS News ID: 899835 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)