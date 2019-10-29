Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc (LYX5 LN) Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor Europe Index UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 125.1355 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 343000 CODE: LYX5 LN ISIN: LU1290894820 ISIN: LU1290894820 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LYX5 LN Sequence No.: 25744 EQS News ID: 899751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 29, 2019 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)