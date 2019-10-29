Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist (MGTU LN) Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 18:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DJ Global Titans 50 UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 39.7114 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1717187 CODE: MGTU LN ISIN: FR0007075494 ISIN: FR0007075494 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGTU LN Sequence No.: 25663 EQS News ID: 899589 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 13:20 ET (17:20 GMT)