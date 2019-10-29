Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Mr. Ron Francisco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Planet Health Corp. (TSXV: PHL.H) (the "Corporation"), announces it has received $50,000 from a related party director as an unsecured loan, bearing no interest and without stated terms of repayment. After giving effect to this and previous advances, the Corporation is indebted to the related party for an aggregate of $588,278.

Mr. Ron Francisco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, reports that in accordance with regulatory requirements, Horizon Distributors Ltd. ("Horizon"), a company which is majority owned and controlled by Mr. Francisco, has acquired 257,200 common shares of the Corporation from time to time and representing 7.42% of the outstanding common shares, being 3,466,479. Prior to the purchases, Horizon owned and controlled 1,620,600 common shares and now holds 1,877,800 common shares, which represents 54.17% of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation. Jointly, Horizon and another private holding company owned and controlled by Mr. Francisco, owns 2,981,470 common shares of the Corporation, representing approximately 86% of the outstanding common shares.

The securities acquired by Horizon are held for investment purposes. In the future, Horizon may increase or decrease its respective ownership of securities of the Corporation from time to time depending upon the business and future market conditions.

A copy of the early warning report filed pursuant to Regulation 62-103 may be obtained on SEDAR.

