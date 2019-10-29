EQS Group-Media / 2019-10-29 / 19:00 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces First Surgery with MectaLock PEEK in Australia* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _29 October 2019_ - Medacta today announced the successful completion of the first surgery utilizing its MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor for labral repair, following approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor is one of Medacta's most recent sports medicine offerings. With a complete and comprehensive portfolio to accommodate different patient anatomies and surgeon preferences, the MectaLock PEEK is an implantable device used for soft tissue re-fixation in acetabular labral repairs in the hip and glenoid labrum repairs in the shoulder. Parminder J. Singh, M.D., performed the first hip labral repair surgery using the MectaLock PEEK at St. Vincent's Private Hospital East Melbourne in Australia on October 25. "I am thankful to Medacta for allowing me to be part of a world-class hip arthroscopy surgeons group. Medacta engineers have listened to our requirements and have worked hard to develop effective solutions which can benefit patients from around the world," said Dr. Singh. With the MectaLock PEEK Suture Anchor, Medacta has added an innovative knotless instability anchor to its Sports Medicine portfolio. "Thanks to the shorter anchor body and reduced drill depth requirement, this new product is bone preserving and can be beneficial in instability repairs," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta International. "This surgery is a further important milestone for Medacta's nascent Sports Medicine division, and we look forward to rolling out this product throughout Australia and worldwide." *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 899573 End of News EQS Group Media 899573 2019-10-29

