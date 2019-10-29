The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2018 The Patient Perspective Italian Edition: The Views of 130 Italian Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This the 5th edition of The Corporate Reputation of Pharma from the Perspective of Italian Patient Groups. The 2018 results are drawn from a survey of patient groups worldwide, conducted November 2018 February 2019.

Profile of 2018's respondents, Italian patient groups.

130 respondents, Italian patient groups, including those specialising in:

diabetes [16];

rare diseases [11];

HIV/AIDS [8];

all types of cancer [7]; and

other medical conditions [80].

56% are national patient groups; 2% have an international geographic remit; the rest are regional (within one area of, Italy), or local.

Italian patient-group partnerships with industry: 53% of the Italian patient groups have worked with one or more pharma companies.

Company analyses: The following 30 pharma companies were analysed by the 130, Italian patient groups for overall corporate reputation, and for performance at 12 individual indicators of corporate reputation:

Almirall

Amgen

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Biogen

Boehringer

Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Eli Lilly

Gilead

GSK

Janssen

LEO Pharma

Menarini

Merck Co/MSD

Merck KGaA/EMD Serono

Mundipharma

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Pierre Fabre

Pfizer

Roche/Genentech

Sanofi

Takeda/Shire

Teva

UCB

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Italian Patient-Group Relationships With Pharma, 2018

Rankings Of 30 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 Among Italian Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies

Rankings Of 14 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 Among Italian Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Companies

Profiles Of The 30 Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017

Appendices

Appendix: What The 130 Italian Patient Groups Say On Pharma And How The Industry Can Improve

Tables Charts

Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good, 2014-2018 Italian Patient Groups V. Patient Groups Worldwide

Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Providing High-Quality Products, 2018 Selected Western-European Countries

Percentage Of Respondent Patient Groups Stating That The Pharmaceutical Industry As A Whole Was Excellent Or Good At Being Patient-Centric, 2015-2018 Italy V. Global

The Rankings Of Big Pharma' At Corporate Reputation (Among Italian Patient Groups Familiar With The Companies), 2018

The Rankings Of Big Pharma' At Corporate Reputation (Among Italian Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Companies), 2018

Italian Patient Groups: Familiarity, And Partnerships, With Pharma Companies, 2018

The Types Of Relationships That Italian Patient Groups Have With Pharma Companies, The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2018 V. 2017 Compared With Seven Other Healthcare Sectors, According To Italian Patient Groups

The Corporate Reputation Of The Pharmaceutical Industry, 2014-2018 According To Italian Patient Groups

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry Was In 2018 At Carrying Out Specific Activities, According To Italian Patient Groups [Chart And Table]

How Good Or Bad The Pharmaceutical Industry Was In 2018 At Carrying Out Specific Activities, According To Italian Patient Groups Compared With Previous Years

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 According To Italian Patient Groups Familiar With The Company

Rankings Of Individual Pharma Companies, 2018 V. 2017 According To Italian Patient Groups That Work Or Partner With The Company

Profiles Of The 30 Companies, 2018

Charts Tables for Each of the 30 Companies

Profile of respondent Italian patient groups familiar, and working, with the company: specialties; geographic remit; and types of relationships.

Number of Italian patient groups claiming familiarity with the company, 2018.

Number of Italian patient groups saying that they had a working relationship with the company, 2018.

Company scores among Italian patient groups familiar with the company, and which worked or partnered with the company, for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation, 2018.

Percentage of the Italian patient groups that worked or partnered with the company, but which also worked with other companies, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the tiers for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by Italian patient groups familiar with the company, 2018.

Snapshot view: where the company sits in the tiers for each of the 12 indicators of corporate reputation (in the higher, the middle, or the lower tier), as assessed by Italian patient groups that work with the company, 2018.

The company's Patient Corporate Reputation Index (PCRI), 2015-2018.

Overall rankings for the company, according to Italian patient groups familiar with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

Overall rankings for the company, according to Italian patient groups that work or partner with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

Company rankings for each of the 12 indicators, according to Italian patient groups familiar, or working, with the company, 2018 v. 2017.

The company's Net Promoter Score (NPS).

