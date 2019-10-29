Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2019. The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons.

Summary of Third Quarter 2019 Results 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 3Q 2018 Steel Shipments (tons) 3,057,000 3,333,000 -8 % 3,143,000 -3 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 904,000 835,000 8 % 914,000 -1 % Net Sales ($ million) 2,419.5 2,725.8 -11 % 2,999.2 -19 % Operating Income ($ million) 224.4 235.4 -5 % 708.9 -68 % EBITDA1 ($ million) 381.7 401.5 -5 % 856.5 -55 % EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)15.8 % 14.7 % 28.6 % EBITDA per Ton2 ($) 124.9 120.5 272.5 Financial Expense, Net ($ million) (32.1 ) (2.6 ) (89.9 ) Income Tax Expense ($ million) (83.5 ) (46.0 ) (80.8 ) Net Income ($ million) 110.6 207.2 560.8 Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million) 94.5 184.8 523.6 Earnings per ADS3 ($) 0.48 0.94 2.67 EBITDA of $381.7 million, 5% lower sequentially, with slightly higher EBITDA margin and lower shipments.

Earnings per ADS of $0.48, a decrease of $0.46 per ADS, with a negative effect of the Argentine peso depreciation and higher effective tax rate. Capital expenditures of $257.3 million, down from $280.5 million in the second quarter.

Net debt position4 of $1.5 billion at the end of September 2019, a $0.2 billion decrease in the third quarter 2019 and equivalent to 0.9 times net debt to last twelve months EBITDA. Ternium's operating income in the third quarter 2019 was $224.4 million, reflecting lower slab sales to third parties and slightly higher operating margin. Operating income in the third quarter 2019 decreased $11.0 million sequentially, mainly due to a 276,000-ton decrease in steel shipments and a $28 decrease in steel revenue per ton, partially offset by a $27 decrease in operating cost per ton5. Operating cost per ton decreased in the third quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter mainly reflecting lower purchased slab and raw material costs, lower maintenance expenses and lower labor costs. These changes included a net positive accounting effect on the cost per ton of Ternium Argentina (which uses the Argentine peso as its functional currency) as a result of a 26% depreciation of the Argentine peso and a 12% inflation rate recorded in the third quarter 2019. Steel revenue per ton decreased mainly reflecting lower steel prices in Mexico and Other Markets. The decrease in the company's shipments was mainly the result of a 331,000-ton decrease in Other Markets, mostly slab sales to third parties, partially offset by a 59,000-ton increase in Mexico. Compared to the third quarter 2018, the company's operating income in the third quarter 2019 decreased $484.6 million, due mainly to an year-over-year $157 decrease in steel revenue per ton and an 86,000-ton decrease in shipments. Revenue per ton decreased mainly as a result of lower steel prices in Ternium's markets after a strong pricing environment in the third quarter 2018. The year-over-year decrease in the company's shipments was mainly the result of a 147,000-ton decrease in Other Markets, mostly slab sales to third parties, and a 43,000-ton decrease in the Southern Region, partially offset by a 103,000-ton increase in Mexico. The company's net income in the third quarter 2019 was $110.6 million. Compared to net income of $207.2 million in the second quarter 2019, net income in the third quarter 2019 decreased $96.5 million mainly due to a higher effective tax rate, lower financial results, lower results from the equity in Usiminas and slightly lower operating income. Financial results in the third quarter 2019 included a negative effect of the Argentine peso's depreciation against the US dollar. Relative to the prior-year-period, net income in the third quarter 2019 decreased $450.1 million mainly due to lower operating income, a higher effective tax rate and lower results from the equity in Usiminas, partially offset by better financial results.

Summary of First Nine Months of 2019 Results 9M 2019 9M 2018 Steel Shipments (tons) 9,594,000 9,987,000 -4 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 2,659,000 2,759,000 -4 % Net Sales ($ million) 7,853.4 8,818.7 -11 % Operating Income ($ million) 766.9 1,725.7 -56 % EBITDA6 ($ million) 1,251.2 2,184.8 -43 % EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 15.9 % 24.8 % EBITDA per Ton ($) 130.4 218.8 Financial Expense, Net ($ million) (62.3 ) (240.3 ) Net Income ($ million) 543.2 1,226.7 Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million) 497.6 1,156.1 Earnings per ADS ($) 2.53 5.89 EBITDA of $1.3 billion, 43% lower year-over-year with lower EBITDA margin and shipments.

Earnings per ADS of $2.53, a year-over-year decrease of $3.35 per ADS.

Capital expenditures of $748.4 million, up from $346.5 million in the first nine months of 2018 as Ternium's investment program progresses as planned.

Free cash flow7 of $513.4 million in the first nine months of 2019. Ternium's operating income in the first nine months of 2019 was $766.9 million, decreasing $958.7 million year-over-year, mainly due to $60 lower revenue per ton, a $29 increase in operating cost per ton and a 393,000-ton decrease in shipments. Revenue per ton decreased mainly as a result of lower steel prices in Ternium's markets following a strong pricing environment in the first nine months of 2018. The increase in the steel segment's operating cost per ton mainly reflected net higher raw material and energy costs, partially offset by lower labor costs and maintenance expenses. Shipments decreased in the first nine months of 2019 reflecting a 342,000-ton decrease in the Southern Region, mainly due to a combination of weaker steel demand and a destocking process in the value chain, and a 260,000-ton decrease in Mexico, mainly reflecting a softer commercial market in the first nine months of 2019 and a strong level of shipments in the first nine months of 2018 in anticipation of rising steel prices, partially offset by a 209,000-ton increase in Other Markets mainly as a result of higher sales of slabs to third parties. The company's net income in the first nine months of 2019 was $543.2 million, compared to net income of $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2018. The $683.5 million year-over-year decrease was mainly due to lower operating income, partially offset by better financial results and a lower income tax expense.

Outlook Ternium expects EBITDA to decrease in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the third quarter 2019 due to reduced shipments and a lower steel margin. Steel pricing in Mexico and the United States has been particularly challenging of late, with prices sliding to new lows in October after a mild recovery in July and August. Although steel prices currently appear to be bottoming out, Ternium expects lower realized prices in Mexico in the fourth quarter 2019 due to the lag related to contract price resets. While shipments in Mexico recovered slightly during the third quarter 2019, volumes in the country are expected to decrease sequentially in the fourth quarter 2019 mainly due to seasonality, a domestic construction sector that remains soft, and a relatively flat level of industrial customer orders. In Argentina, shifting expectations caused by the election process brought significant volatility to the main macroeconomic variables of the country. As a result, the company anticipates shipments in this market to remain at low levels in the fourth quarter 2019.

Analysis of Third Quarter 2019 Results Net gain attributable to Ternium's equity owners in the third quarter 2019 was $94.5 million, compared to net gain attributable to Ternium's equity owners of $523.6 million in the third quarter 2018. Including non-controlling interest, net gain for the third quarter 2019 was $110.6 million, compared to net gain of $560.8 million in the third quarter 2018. Earnings per ADS in the third quarter 2019 were $0.48, compared to earnings per ADS of $2.67 in the third quarter 2018. Net sales in the third quarter 2019 were $2.4 billion, or 19% lower than net sales in the third quarter 2018. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the third quarter 2019 and the third quarter 2018: Net Sales (million $) 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Dif. Mexico 1,334.9 1,521.3 -12 % Southern Region 406.0 506.9 -20 % Other Markets 594.7 867.9 -31 % Total steel products net sales 2,335.6 2,896.2 -19 % Other products1 83.9 102.8 -18 % Steel segment net sales 2,419.5 2,999.0 -19 % Mining segment net sales 111.7 66.6 68 % Intersegment eliminations (111.7 ) (66.4 ) Net sales 2,419.5 2,999.2 -19 % 1 The item "Other products" primarily includes Ternium Brasil's and Ternium México's electricity sales. Cost of sales was $2.0 billion in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of $84.2 million compared to the third quarter 2018. This was principally due to $38.8 million, or 2%, decrease in raw material and consumables used, mainly reflecting a 3% decrease in steel shipment volumes partially offset by net higher purchased slabs and raw material costs; and to a $45.4 million decrease in other costs, mainly including a $30.5 million decrease in labor costs and a $22.7 million decrease in maintenance expenses, partially offset by a $10.2 million increase in depreciation of property, plant and equipment. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the third quarter 2019 were $208.3 million, or 9% of net sales, a decrease of $8.6 million compared to SG&A expenses in the third quarter 2018 mainly due to lower labor costs. Operating income in the third quarter 2019 was $224.4 million, or 9% of net sales, compared to operating income of $708.9 million, or 24% of net sales in the third quarter 2018. The following table outlines Ternium's operating income by segment for the third quarter 2019 and third quarter 2018: Steel segment Mining segment Intersegment eliminations Total $ million 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Net Sales 2,419.5 2,999.0 111.7 66.6 (111.7 ) (66.4 ) 2,419.5 2,999.2 Cost of sales (2,042.8 ) (2,080.4 ) (61.6 ) (62.2 ) 110.364.4 (1,994.1 ) (2,078.3 ) SG&A expenses (204.6 ) (213.6 ) (3.7 ) (3.3 ) - - (208.3 ) (216.9 ) Other operating income, net 7.0 4.8 0.3 0.1 - - 7.3 4.9 Operating income 179.0 709.8 46.7 1.2 (1.4) (2.1) 224.4 708.9 EBITDA 324.3 844.6 58.7 13.9 (1.4) (2.1) 381.7 856.5 Steel reporting segment The steel segment's operating income was $179.0 million in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of $530.7 million compared to the third quarter 2018, reflecting lower net sales, partially offset by slightly lower operating costs. Net sales of steel products in the third quarter 2019 decreased 19% compared to the third quarter 2018, reflecting lower revenue per ton and a 86,000-ton decrease in shipments. Revenue per ton decreased 17%, as a result of lower realized steel prices in Ternium's markets. Shipments decrease 3%year-over-year mainly as a result of lower volumes in Other Markets and Southern Region, partially offset by higher shipments in Mexico. Net Sales(million $) Shipments (thousand tons) Revenue/ton($/ton) 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Dif. 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Dif. 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Dif. Mexico 1,334.9 1,521.3 -12 % 1,628.6 1,525.2 7 % 820 997 -18 % Southern Region 406.0 506.9 -20 % 503.8 546.5 -8 % 806 928 -13 % Other Markets 594.7 867.9 -31 % 924.3 1,071.3 -14 % 643 810 -21 % Total steel products 2,335.6 2,896.2 -19 % 3,056.8 3,143.0 -3 % 764 921 -17 % Other products1 83.9 102.8 -18 % Steel segment 2,419.5 2,999.0 -19 1 The item "Other products" primarily includes Ternium Brasil's and Ternium Mexico's electricity sales. Operating cost decreased slightly due to the above mentioned 3% decrease in shipments, offset by a 1% increase in cost per ton. Mining reporting segment The mining segment's operating income was $46.7 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter 2018, mainly reflecting higher iron ore sales. Mining products net sales in the third quarter 2019 increased $45.1 million, mainly as a result of a 70% increase in revenue per ton. Mining segment 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 Dif. Net Sales (million $) 111.7 66.6 68 % Shipments (thousand tons) 904.4 914.5 -1 % Revenue per ton ($/ton) 124 73 70 % Operating cost remained stable year-over-year. Even though operating cost per ton increase slightly compared to the same quarter in the previous year, this was partially offset by a 1% decrease in shipments. EBITDA in the third quarter 2019 was $381.7 million, or 16% of net sales, compared to $856.5 million, or 29% of net sales, in the third quarter 2018. Net financial results were a $32.1 million loss in the third quarter 2019, compared to a $89.9 million loss in the third quarter 2018. During the third quarter 2019, Ternium's net financial interest results totaled a loss of $11.0 million, compared to a loss of $35.0 million in the third quarter 2018. Net foreign exchange results were a loss of $50.8 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to a loss of $116.7 million in the third quarter 2018. The net loss in the third quarter 2019 was mainly due to the negative impact of the Argentine peso's 26% depreciation against the U.S. dollar on Ternium Argentina's US dollar financial position (which uses the Argentine peso as its functional currency), partially offset by the positive impact of the Brazilian real's 8% depreciation against the US dollar on a net short local currency position in Ternium's Brazilian subsidiary. Change in fair value of financial instruments included in net financial results was a $4.1 million loss in the third quarter 2019 compared to a $29.4 million loss in the third quarter 2018. The effect of inflation on Ternium's Argentine subsidiaries and associates' short net monetary position, as a result of the application of IAS 29, was a gain of $32.9 million in the third quarter 2019 compared to a gain of $93.4 million in the third quarter 2018. Equity in results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $1.9 million in the third quarter 2019, compared to a gain of $22.6 million in the third quarter 2018 mainly due to lower results from Ternium's investment in Usiminas. Income tax expense in the third quarter 2019 was $83.5 million, or 43% of income before income tax expense, compared to an income tax expense of $80.8 million in the third quarter 2018, or 13% of income before income tax expense. The year-over-year change in the effective tax rate included the effect of non-cash results on deferred taxes due to the fluctuation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar (2% depreciation in the third quarter 2019 and 6% appreciation in the third quarter 2018) which changes, in U.S. dollar terms, the tax base used to calculate deferred taxes at our Mexican subsidiaries (which have the U.S dollar as their functional currency). Net gain attributable to non-controlling interest in the third quarter 2019 was $16.1 million, compared to net gain of $37.2 million in the same period in 2018.

Analysis of First Nine Months of 2019 Results Net income attributable to Ternium's equity owners in the first nine months of 2019 was $497.6 million, compared to $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2018. Including non-controlling interest, net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $543.2 million, compared to net income of $1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2018. Earnings per ADS in the first nine months of 2019 were $2.53, compared to earnings of $5.89 in the first nine months of 2018. Net sales in the first nine months of 2019 were $7.9 billion, 11% lower than net sales in the first nine months of 2018. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for the first nine months of 2019 and the first nine months of 2018: Net Sales (million $) 9M 2019 9M 2018 Dif. Mexico 4,127.5 4,694.1 -12 % Southern Region 1,166.7 1,459.1 -20 % Other Markets 2,315.0 2,370.4 -2 % Total steel products net sales 7,609.2 8,523.5 -11 % Other products1 244.2 294.2 -17 % Steel segment net sales 7,853.4 8,817.7 -11 % Mining segment net sales 264.3 210.1 26 % Intersegment eliminations (264.3 ) (209.1 ) Net sales 7,853.4 8,818.7 -11 % 1The item "Other products" primarily includes includes Ternium Brasil's and Ternium México's electricity sales. Cost of sales was $6.4 billion in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of $12.6 million compared to the first nine months of 2018. This was principally due to a $83.1 million, or 2%, increase in raw material and consumables used, mainly reflecting higher iron ore and energy costs, partially offset by a $70.5 million decrease in other costs mainly including a $69.7 million decrease in labor costs, a $20.5 million decrease in maintenance expenses and a $22.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses in the first nine months of 2019 were $663.7 million, or 8% of net sales, an increase of $11.0 million compared to SG&A expenses in the first nine months of 2018 mainly due to a $22.7 million decrease in labor costs partially offset by a $5.7 million increase in freight and transportation costs and a $5.1 million increase in taxes. Operating income in the first nine months of 2019 was $766.9 million, or 10% of net sales, compared to operating income of $1.7 billion, or 20% of net sales, in the first nine months of 2018. The following table outlines Ternium's operating income by segment for the first nine months of 2019 and the first nine months of 2018: Steel segment Mining segment Intersegment eliminations Total $ million 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 Net Sales 7,853.4 8,817.7 264.3 210.1 (264.3 ) (209.1 ) 7,853.4 8,818.7 Cost of sales (6,514.0 ) (6,466.8 ) (186.2 ) (170.0 ) 264.1 213.3 (6,436.1 ) (6,423.5 ) SG&A expenses (652.4 ) (662.8 ) (11.4 ) (12.0 ) - - (663.7 ) (674.7 ) Other operating income (expense), net 13.7 4.5 (0.4 ) 0.7 - - 13.3 5.2 Operating income 700.8 1,692.6 66.3 28.9 (0.2) 4.2 766.9 1,725.7 EBITDA 1,149.7 2,111.8 101.7 68.9 (0.2) 4.2 1,251.2 2,184.8 Steel reporting segment The steel segment's operating income was $700.8 million in the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $991.7 million compared to the operating income in the first nine months of 2018, mainly reflecting lower net sales. Net sales of steel products in the first nine months of 2019 decreased 11% compared to the first nine months of 2018, reflecting a lower revenue per ton and a 393,000-ton decrease in shipments. Revenue per ton decreased 7% as a result of lower steel prices in Ternium's markets reflecting a strong pricing environment in the first nine months of 2018. Shipments decreased 4% year-over-year mainly as a result of lower volumes in Southern Region and Mexico, partially offset by higher shipments in Other Markets. Net Sales(million $) Shipments (thousand tons) Revenue/ton($/ton) 9M 2019 9M 2018 Dif. 9M 2019 9M 2018 Dif. 9M 2019 9M 2018 Dif. Mexico 4,127.5 4,694.1 -12 % 4,761.3 5,021.5 -5 % 867 935 -7 % Southern Region 1,166.7 1,459.1 -20 % 1,453.9 1,796.0 -19 % 802 812 -1 % Other Markets 2,315.0 2,370.4 -2 % 3,378.8 3,170.0 7 % 685 748 -8 % Total steel products 7,609.2 8,523.5 -11 % 9,594.0 9,987.5 -4 % 793 853 -7 % Other products1 244.2 294.2 -17 % Steel segment 7,853.4 8,817.7 -11 % 1 The item "Other products" primarily includes includes Ternium Brasil's and Ternium México's electricity sales. Operating cost remained unchanged as a 4% increase in operating cost per ton was offset by the above-mentioned 4% decrease in shipment volumes. Mining reporting segment The mining segment's operating income was a gain of $66.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to a gain of $28.9 million in the first nine months of 2018, reflecting higher iron ore sales partially offset by higher operating cost. Net sales of mining products in the first nine months of 2019 were 26% higher than those in the first nine months of 2018, reflecting 31% higher revenue per ton partially offset by 4% lower shipments. Mining segment 9M 2019 9M 2018 Dif. Net Sales (million $) 264.3 210.1 26 % Shipments (thousand tons) 2,659.3 2,759.3 -4 % Revenue per ton ($/ton) 99 76 31 % Operating cost increased 10% year-over-year mainly due to a 13% increase in operating cost per ton, partially offset by the above-mentioned 4% decrease in shipment volumes. EBITDA in the first nine months of 2019 was $1.3 billion, or 16% of net sales, compared with $2.2 billion, or 25% of net sales, in the first nine months of 2018. Net financial results were $62.3 million loss in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $240.3 million loss in the first nine months of 2018. During the first nine months of 2019, Ternium's net financial interest results totaled a loss of $45.1 million, compared with a loss of $86.2 million in the first nine months of 2018, mainly reflecting lower average indebtedness and interest rates. Net foreign exchange results included a $115.2 million positive year-over-year difference mainly related to the effect of the fluctuations of the Argentine peso against the US dollar. In the first nine months of 2019, the Argentine peso depreciated 35% against the US dollar compared to 55% in the first nine months of 2018, resulting in a negative impact in Ternium Argentina's US dollar financial position (which uses the Argentine peso as its functional currency). Change in fair value of financial instruments included in net financial results was a $10.7 million loss in the first nine months of 2019 compared to a $103.1 million loss in the first nine months of 2018. The effect of inflation on Ternium's Argentine subsidiaries and associates' short net monetary position, as a result of the application of IAS 29, was a gain of $91.6 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to a $146.4 million gain in the first nine months of 2018. Equity in results of non-consolidated companies was a gain of $37.1 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to a gain of $54.9 million in the first nine months of 2018 mainly due to lower results from Ternium's investment in Usiminas. Income tax expense in the first nine months of 2019 was $198.5 million, or 27% of income before income tax, compared to an income tax expense of $313.6 million, or 20% of income before income tax in the first nine months of 2018. Net gain attributable to non-controlling interest in the first nine months of 2019 was $45.6 million, compared to a net gain of $70.6 million in the first nine months of 2018.

www.ternium.com Notes 1 EBITDA in the third quarter 2019 equals operating income of $224.4 million adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of $157.3 million.

2 Consolidated EBITDA divided by steel shipments.

3 American Depositary Share (ADS). Each represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

4 Net debt position at September 30, 2019 equals borrowings of $2.4 billion less cash and equivalents plus other investments of $0.9 billion.

5 Operating cost per ton is equal to cost of sales plus SG&A, divided by shipments.

6 EBITDA in the first nine months of 2019 equals operating income of $766.9 million adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of $484.3 million.

7 Free cash flow in the first nine months of 2019 equals net cash provided by operating activities of $1.3 billion less capital expenditures of $748.4 million.

8 Free cash flow in the third quarter 2019 equals net cash provided by operating activities of $511.3 million less capital expenditures of $257.3 million.

Consolidated Income Statement $ million 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 2,419.5 2,999.2 7,853.4 8,818.7 Cost of sales (1,994.1 ) (2,078.3 ) (6,436.1 ) (6,423.5 ) Gross profit 425.4 920.9 1,417.4 2,395.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (208.3 ) (216.9 ) (663.7 ) (674.7 ) Other operating income, net 7.3 4.9 13.3 5.2 Operating income 224.4 708.9 766.9 1,725.7 Finance expense (25.4 ) (40.1 ) (66.3 ) (101.6 ) Finance income 8.9 5.1 21.2 15.4 Other financial expenses, net (15.6 ) (54.9 ) (17.2 ) (154.2 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 1.9 22.6 37.1 54.9 Profit before income tax expense 194.1 641.6 741.7 1,540.3 Income tax expense (83.5 ) (80.8 ) (198.5 ) (313.6 ) Profit for the period 110.6 560.8 543.2 1,226.7 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 94.5 523.6 497.6 1,156.1 Non-controlling interest 16.1 37.2 45.6 70.6 Profit for the period 110.6 560.8 543.2 1,226.7

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position $ million September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Property, plant and equipment, net 6,295.8 5,817.6 Intangible assets, net 945.0 1,012.5 Investments in non-consolidated companies 494.4 495.2 Deferred tax assets 128.5 134.2 Receivables, net 569.9 649.4 Trade receivables, net 1.8 4.8 Derivative financial instruments 0.0 0.8 Other investments 4.1 7.2 Total non-current assets 8,439.5 8,121.8 Receivables, net 375.0 309.8 Derivative financial instruments 4.7 0.8 Inventories, net 2,336.3 2,689.8 Trade receivables, net 994.8 1,128.5 Other investments 214.0 44.5 Cash and cash equivalents 637.7 250.5 Total current assets 4,562.5 4,423.9 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 2.1 2.1 Total assets 13,004.1 12,547.9 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent 6,536.3 6,393.3 Non-controlling interest 1,058.5 1,091.3 Total Equity 7,594.8 7,484.6 Provisions 593.9 644.0 Deferred tax liabilities 445.5 474.4 Other liabilities 424.7 414.5 Trade payables 0.9 0.9 Derivative financial instruments 0.1 - Lease liabilities 279.3 65.8 Borrowings 1,751.3 1,637.1 Total non-current liabilities 3,495.7 3,236.8 Current income tax liabilities 32.4 150.3 Other liabilities 295.3 351.2 Trade payables 918.4 904.2 Derivative financial instruments 5.7 13.0 Lease liabilities 46.3 8.0 Borrowings 615.5 399.9 Total current liabilities 1,913.6 1,826.5 Total liabilities 5,409.3 5,063.3 Total equity and liabilities 13,004.1 12,547.9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $ million 3Q 2019 3Q 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Profit for the period 110.6 560.8 543.2 1,226.7 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 157.3 147.5 484.3 459.2 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (1.9 ) (22.6 ) (37.1 ) (54.9 ) Changes in provisions 0.4 0.3 (2.3 ) 1.3 Net foreign exchange results and others 18.4 (86.7 ) 30.0 (19.3 ) Interest accruals less payments 2.2 (5.9 ) 10.6 (13.0 ) Income tax accruals less payments 15.8 (43.7 ) (181.7 ) (76.3 ) Changes in working capital 208.4 (92.9 ) 414.8 (341.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 511.3 456.8 1,261.8 1,182.6 Capital expenditures (257.3 ) (116.9 ) (748.4 ) (346.5 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment - 0.2 0.5 0.6 Acquisition of non-controling interest (4.2 ) - (4.2 ) - (Loans to) recovery from non-consolidated companies - (24.5 ) 24.5 (24.5 ) (Increase) decrease in other Investments (184.4 ) 52.3 (166.5 ) 58.6 Net cash used in investing activities (445.9) (88.9) (894.0) (311.7) Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders - - (235.6 ) (215.9 ) Dividends paid in cash to non-controlling interest - - (24.5 ) (20.9 ) Financial Lease Payments (12.8 ) (1.2 ) (36.2 ) (5.0 ) Proceeds from borrowings 263.6 579.2 1,133.0 1,105.2 Repayments of borrowings (448.2 ) (762.9 ) (802.0 ) (1,648.2 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (197.4) (184.9) 34.7 (784.9) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (131.9) 183.1 402.4 86.0 Shipments Shipments Thousand tons 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 3Q 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 Mexico 1,628.6 1,569.3 1,563.4 1,525.2 4,761.3 5,021.5 Southern Region 503.8 507.8 442.3 546.5 1,453.9 1,796.0 Other Markets 924.3 1,255.7 1,198.8 1,071.3 3,378.8 3,170.0 Total steel segment 3,056.8 3,332.7 3,204.5 3,143.0 9,594.0 9,987.5 0.0 Total mining segment 904.4 835.1 919.8 914.5 2,659.3 2,759.3 Revenue / ton Revenue /ton $/ton 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 3Q 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 Mexico 820 872 911 997 867 935 Southern Region 806 793 810 928 802 812 Other Markets 643 693 709 810 685 748 Total steel segment 764 792 822 921 793 853 Total mining segment 124 92 82 73 99 76 Net Sales Net Sales $ million 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 3Q 2018 9M 2019 9M 2018 Mexico 1,334.9 1,367.7 1,424.9 1,521.3 4,127.5 4,694.1 Southern Region 406.0 402.5 358.2 506.9 1,166.7 1,459.1 Other Markets 594.7 870.0 850.3 867.9 2,315.0 2,370.4 Total steel products 2,335.6 2,640.2 2,633.4 2,896.2 7,609.2 8,523.5 Other products1 83.9 85.6 74.7 102.8 244.2 294.2 Total steel segment 2,419.5 2,725.8 2,708.1 2,999.0 7,853.4 8,817.7 Total mining segment 111.7 76.8 75.8 66.6 264.3 210.1 0.0 Total steel and mining segments 2,531.2 2,802.6 2,783.9 3,065.6 8,117.7 9,027.8 Intersegment eliminations (111.7 ) (76.8 ) (75.8 ) (66.4 ) (264.3 ) (209.1 ) Total net sales 2,419.5 2,725.8 2,708.1 2,999.2 7,853.4 8,818.7 1 The item "Other products" primarily includes Ternium Brasil's and Ternium México's electricity sales.

Consolidated Income Statements adjusted to reflect the application of IAS 29 to the financial reporting of Ternium's Argentine subsidiaries.

$ million 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 (Unaudited) Net sales 2,725.8 2,708.1 Cost of sales (2,251.1 ) (2,190.9 ) Gross profit 474.7 517.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (239.8 ) (215.6 ) Other operating (expenses) income, net 0.5 5.6 Operating income 235.4 307.2 Finance expense (21.3 ) (19.6 ) Finance income 6.4 5.8 Other financial expenses, net 12.3 (13.8 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 20.3 14.9 Profit before income tax expense 253.1 294.4 Income tax expense (46.0 ) (69.1 ) Profit for the period 207.2 225.4 Attributable to: Owners of the parent 184.8 218.3 Non-controlling interest 22.3 7.1 Profit for the period 207.2 225.4 EBITDA1 401.5 468.0

1EBITDA equals operating income of $235.4 million in the second quarter 2019 and $307.2 million in the first quarter 2019, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization of $166.1 million and $160.8 million, respectively.

