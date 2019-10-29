Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Completes Webinar Ignition LITE and is Accepted in Wordpress Plugin Directory

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE:SAAS)(OTCQB:SRBBF)(Frankfurt:6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the Company has completed its Webinar Ignition LITE software which is now approved and listed in the WordPress plugin directory.

WebinarIgnition is a fully developed, 100% owned WordPress plugin, enabling users to easily setup and charge viewers for watching videos and webinar presentations. It is our belief that releasing a Lite version of the plugin will introduce our webinar technology to a much larger WordPress focused audience.

Features included with the Lite version will include single website use with live webinar mode only and minimal customization features. Various paid upgrade options and promotional links will also be included throughout the freemium Webinar Ignition Lite plugin.

According to the Content Marketing Institute, 58% of marketers use webinars for promotion and about 32% of them think webinar marketing will be critical to their success this year. Webinar marketing is a technique using an online seminar to connect with a wider audience and promote your business. The term "webinar" comes from the words "web seminar". Typical webinar offerings include live interviews, seminars, conferences, demonstrations, counseling and therapy among many other uses by users providing premium video content.

WordPress is the top Content Management System ("CMS") in the world with 60% of the CMS market, powering an estimated 27% of websites on the internet, and 30% of the top 10 million websites around the world with over 75 million installs globally to date. Over 1.25 Billion total plugin downloads have occurred from the WordPress Directory so far and there are over 50,000 WordPress plugins in the official directory, with new ones being added daily.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "It's exciting to see the evolution of Webinar Ignition come to fruition, I'm anticipating an increase in sales from the inherent exposure within the WordPress directory. We're continuing to add more user requested features almost weekly, the product has become a strong competitor to any other Webinar software service in the market."

About WebinarIgnition

WebinarIgnition is the most flexible platform for creating professional live & automated webinar funnels.

WebinarIgnition Features Customizable Registration, Confirmation, Live & Replay Pages, Live Video Feed Integration (Including Google Hangouts), Email & Text Message Reminders, Q&A / Chat Integration, Sales and Conversion Tracking and No Monthly Fee. The platform also integrates with all major email platforms including MailChimp, GetResponse, Aweber, iContact, and SendReach.

Visit: www.webinarignition.com

About Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Software-as-a-Service is a fast emerging, cloud-based business model allowing companies to offer services worldwide, and grow their user base exponentially, with scale, and modest relative additional operating costs to do same.

About Subscribe Technologies

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud-based software as a service (SAAS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com.

