Route1 Inc.: Route1 to Present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association Conference Slated for November 12-13, 2019 in New York City

TORONTO, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUD and TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions announced today that Tony Busseri, Route1's Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at the 147th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference.

The NIBA conference is scheduled for November 12-13, 2019 at the Westin Times Square Hotel in New York City. Route1 will be presenting at 11:00 am EST on November 23, 2019, as well as meeting with investors.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUD and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

About National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, NIBA (National Investment Banking Association) has been serving the small investment community and has successfully hosted 146 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. The "NIBA" Network is made up of thousands of investment professionals, representing over 60 key industry services including over 8800 registered representatives with over $78 billion assets under management. Furthermore, NIBA has raised over $15 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPO's under 20 million. For more information, please visit www.nibanet.org.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

Chief Executive Officer

+1 416 509 1496

tony.busseri@route1.com

