Lynx Broker
Dienstag, 29.10.2019
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Tradegate
29.10.19
16:42 Uhr
36,000 Euro
-0,200
-0,55 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,800
36,200
22:33
35,800
36,200
21:00
29.10.2019 | 22:41
(150 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on November 8, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx (https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx).
What:Announcement of First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
When:On Friday, November 8, 2019, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 7:30 a.m. EST. An investor conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. EST.
NOTE: To access the call, please use the dial-in information below, including the access code.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number:U.S. (877) 692-8955
International (234) 720-6979
Access Code:9002113

A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m. on November 8, 2019 through midnight on November 22, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S.. Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.

Contact:Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com (mailto:rbooth@bottomline.com)

Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BTInvestorPR



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)