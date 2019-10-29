Customers of all sizes can implement an effective media and marketing communications utility on-demand at a fraction of the cost to better compete with industry leaders.

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour empowers small and midsize businesses, allowing them to more effectively compete against larger, more established companies by implementing the right strategies consisting of people, plan, platform, production and performance. Businesses are guided by an experienced team equipped with an advanced platform to maximize their media and marketing communications impact at just a fraction of the cost of multiple full-time employees or outsourcing to a full-fledged PR agency.

For example, Newswire works with several emerging healthcare e-commerce companies that often face the challenge of gaining media exposure to drive sales, leads and partnerships. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour empowers businesses to build a media and marketing communications plan and calendar that complements their respective going to market strategies. The media plans include the right content delivered to the right audience at the right time showcasing product innovation, partnerships, customer successes and thought leadership; all of which leads to greater visibility and more sales through multiple channels.

"We're helping businesses get across this considerable hurdle of competing more effectively in the marketplace," says Anthony Santiago, VP of Marketing at Newswire. "Many customers we've worked with face the similar challenge of differentiating themselves with established leaders in their industry. Customers with an effective media and marketing communications plan can gain the Earned Media Advantage that increases brand awareness, traffic, and improves return on media spend."

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is a package that is available on demand that leverages the expertise and software delivered as a service that has powered Newswire's compounded annual growth of 65% over the past five years. It is now deployed by many across many different industries because the time to selection, deployment, production and value is quick, easy, requires no additional staff and provides the mission-critical support foundation to grow sales. Chief Executive Officers love the Guided Tour and all of the intrinsic benefits it provides to their day to day operations.

With this approach, customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today and learn how to compete in your industry.

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge.

