Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updates to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), taking effect today. The Company has elected newly appointed Beleave CEO Jeannette VanderMarel to the Board.

"I look forward to working with my other Board members as we move towards Beleave's next phase of growth and market leadership," commented Ms. VanderMarel. "Beleave is an excellent company with tremendous value creation opportunities on the horizon. Our board and management team are committed to achieving outstanding performance and maximizing shareholder value."

Ms. VanderMarel will be replacing Amy Nederlander and James Wasserstrom, who stepped down from the Board on October 23rd and October 28th respectively. Beleave's other Directors consist of Kevin Keagan, Vasilios (Bill) Panagiotakopoulos, Andrew Steane, and Roger Ferreira.

About Jeannette VanderMarel

As an early mover in the Canadian cannabis industry, Jeannette VanderMarel was the Co-CEO of 48 North Cannabis, Co-Founder and President of Good & Green, and Co-Founder of The Green Organic Dutchman. Motivated by her first-hand experience, she has a strong passion for, and commitment to, the cannabis industry, recognizing the opportunity cannabis presents to improve patients' lives, combat the growing reliance on opiates, and improve wellness and health by offering new and innovative treatment alternatives.

Ms. VanderMarel is a certified CNCCP(C) through the Canadian Nurses Association, registered nurse, popular keynote speaker, and makes frequent TV and print media appearances as she shares her thoughts and knowledge on cannabis-related news.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner. The Company has partnered with Canymed GmbH to supply the German market with medical cannabis.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kevin Keagan

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1 (647) 449 - 7352

Email: kkeagan@beleave.com

