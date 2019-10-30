ALLDATA, LLC: ALLDATA Releases New Feature Enhancements Increasing Usability and Efficiency to European Workshops

ELK GROVE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company, has introduced enhancements to ALLDATA Repair, improving usability and efficiency throughout the workshop experience. ALLDATA's latest product release is aimed at helping workshops find the right information, fast.



New Product Release Features and Enhancements

An Enhanced Navigation has been designed to improve workflow by listing vehicle components and features more intuitively, while making the technician more efficient. These adjustments to the component tree reduce the time to find repair information and the number of clicks by more than 50%. The navigation also has additional specific technical translations, improving usability across multiple languages.





Workshops can now save up to 20 commonly accessed searches by creating Bookmarks, eliminating the need to conduct a new search for specific repairs done in the shop. Bookmarks can be easily added or deleted by simply selecting a bookmark icon. Technicians can also customize their bookmarks to assist shops with multiple technicians or identify common repairs across multiple brands.



Keyword Search allows technicians to filter keywords, generating only relevant search results from the component tree within seconds. Technicians can now type in a specific component such as 'suspension' or narrow their results using multiple keywords such as 'speed' and 'sensor,' eliminating the need to search through a full listing of components and features. Keyword Search will significantly reduce the amount of time and effort in finding information and allow technicians to focus on vehicle repair.

"These latest enhancements for the European market reflect our commitment to our customers regardless of where they are located, because they all share the same fundamental need, which is to diagnose and repair to original manufacturer standards," said Satwinder Mangat President, ALLDATA. "We provide essential technology needed to meet repair standards, while helping our customers improve efficiency and profitability."

ALLDATA Repair contains a comprehensive and an in-depth level of original manufacturer diagnostic and repair procedures, diagrams and instructions for European workshops, so they can find needed information quickly and efficiently.

"Over the last year we added Honda as our 23rd brand, enabling ALLDATA to provide more than 87% vehicles on road coverage in Europe, and we added new features that improve the usability of ALLDATA Repair," said Kevin F. Culmo, Managing Director ALLDATA Europe GmbH and Group Vice President, ALLDATA LLC.

ALLDATA has provided ALLDATA Repair for the European market since launching at Automechanika in 2014. Today, ALLDATA contains 23 brands covering more than 87% of vehicles on the road in Europe, and includes more than 80,000 makes and models and over 3 million technical drawings and wiring diagrams to more than 7,500 customers.

About ALLDATA

ALLDATA is the industry's #1 choice for unedited OEM automotive repair and collision information. More than 400,000 technicians rely on ALLDATA for OEM-accurate mechanical and collision repair information, shop management software, and training. Founded in 1986, ALLDATA is headquartered in Elk Grove, Calif., and Köln, Germany for its European operations. Visit www.alldata.comfor more information.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of August 31, 2019, the Company had 5,772 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Saint Thomas, 604 stores in Mexico and 35 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,411.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.comand our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

