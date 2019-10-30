EPA tolerance exemption indicates a high human safety with no expected adverse effect from dietary exposure

Unlike many chemical pesticides, there is no requirement to test crops for residual CR-7 since it is deemed safe and not grounds for post-harvest rejection

Tolerance exemption can mean a shorter time to market and greater flexibility for growers since they don't have to wait for residue test results before shipping their crop, or run the risk of it being rejected if they ship and a subsequent test shows there was a residue exceedance

This tolerance exemption significantly expands BVT's commercial opportunities as it applies to any registered end use product containing CR-7 whether applied using bees, as a foliar spray, a soil drench or as seed coating

Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (the "Company" or "BVT") announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established an exemption from the requirement of a tolerance under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) for Clonostachys rosea Strain CR-7 ("CR7"), BVT's proprietary beneficial microbe, and the active ingredient in its recently EPA-registered product, VECTORITE with CR7. Tolerance exempted products such as CR7 give growers an economic benefit by allowing them to capture greater value for their crop and/or by reducing the risk of an unplanned rejection with the U.S. government.

Most crop protection products on the market currently do not have this exemption and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as some food companies and supermarkets regularly test for pesticide residue levels on harvested crops. With this tolerance exemption, unlike with chemical pesticides, there is no requirement to test for residues of CR7 on harvested crops to see if they fall under an allowable limit. Residue tests can take several days, and if a grower waits for results before shipping, it can eat into the shelf life of the produce thus lowering the value of the crop. Alternately, if the crop is shipped without test results, the grower runs the risk of the crop being rejected if a test later shows that there was a residue exceedance.

Residue tolerances (also known as maximum residue limits, or MRLs) are established for crop protection products that pose a potential hazard to human health. Products without residue testing exemptions carry a risk that anywhere along the food value chain - wholesale distributors, market retailers, food companies selling packaged or processed foods, as well at the end consumer - a residue that falls outside the safety limit in a test could lead to product rejection and recall. All these stakeholders are increasingly concerned about chemical residue on food. In short this encourages growers to select products such as CR7 to apply to their crops to mitigate risk which in turn should accelerate adoption of the BVT system.

The tolerance exemption decision applies to all registered end-use products based on CR7. This includes VECTORITE with CR7 for delivery using bees, and future products currently in development by BVT for delivery via traditional foliar spray, soil drench or seed coating methods. The global fungicide market, which includes foliar and soil application is currently valued US$16 billion [1]. The global seed treatment market is valued at US$7 billion [2] and is expected to reach US$ 12 billion by 2024 [2].

"Exempting CR7 from testing for residue tolerances underscores the safety of CR7 and provides growers comfort that safety extends to their customers as well as farm workers," said Ashish Malik, CEO of Bee Vectoring Technologies. "This additional EPA ruling will also positively impact BVT's market expansion strategies which include registrations in other key global markets, sprayable product formulations, and uses on new crops where having zero tolerance is a key requirement, such as in cannabis."

The exemption applies to crops treated with CR7 that are grown and consumed in the U.S., as well as crops that are grown outside of the U.S. and subsequently imported into the country.

This tolerance exemption complements the recently announced EPA approval and OMRI organic certification for VECTORITE with CR-7.

The Company also reports that it has granted incentive stock options to certain members of the board of directors, management, staff and consultants entitling them to purchase up to 5,650,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.31 per common share, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and subject to all regulatory approvals. The options are valid for a period of five years and will expire on October 30, 2024.

[1] Source: Phillips McDougall

[2] Source: Research and Markets

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improves the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 60 granted patents, over 30 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its VECTORITE with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com

