JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 30-Oct-2019 / 06:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 30 October 2019 *Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank* As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 28 October 2019 the number of members of the Management Board of the Bank has been increased to 10 people. Mr. Zhumabek Mamutov was appointed as a Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board in charge of Retail Business. Mr. Yertai Salimov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board previously responsible for Retail Business, was appointed as a Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board, Director of the Astana Regional Branch. In addition, Mr. Salimov will be in charge of relationship with the national companies. Mr. Mamutov graduated from Kazakh Economics University (named after T. Ryskulov) in 2003 with a major in Statistics. He started his banking career at JSC SB ABN AMRO Bank Kazakhstan, holding various positions between 2004 and 2009. Between 2010-2019 Mr. Mamutov worked as a Director of the Retail Business Department, Advisor to the CEO, Executive Director and Managing Director in the JSC Kazkommertsbank, as a Director of Retail Business Strategy Planning and Implementation Control Division in JSC SB Sberbank Kazakhstan, as a Deputy CEO of JSC Kassa Nova Bank and as a Deputy CEO of JSC Forte Bank. _About Halyk Bank_ Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019. In July 2017, the Bank purchased majority stake in Kazkommertsbank JSC - the second largest Bank in Kazakhstan by total assets - and merged it fully in July 2018. With total assets of KZT 9,059.1 billion as at 30 June 2019, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 641 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.kz [1] - ENDS- *For further information, please contact:* *Halyk Bank* +7 727 259 04 27 Viktor Skryl ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kassenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 MargulanT@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 25907 EQS News ID: 900177 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6847ec7f35749866d9cd9e47b7b4f315&application_id=900177&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 01:08 ET (05:08 GMT)