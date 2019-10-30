Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Oct 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for September 2019 and for April through September 2019 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) September 2019Mazda's domestic production volume in September 2019 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in September 2019]CX-5: 26,848 units (down 22.8% year on year)MAZDA3: 15,652 units (up 40.8%)CX-30: 11,705 units(2) April through September 2019Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from April through September 2019 increased 9.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from April through September 2019]CX-5: 230,143 units (up 2.2% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 95,920 units (up 43.6%)CX-3: 53,267 units (down 21.0%)2. Overseas Production(1) September 2019Mazda's overseas production volume in September 2019 decreased 13.5% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in September 2019]MAZDA3: 12,386 units (down 29.8% year on year)MAZDA2: 7,338 units (down 7.8%)MAZDA6: 6,563 units (up 93.8%)(2) April through September 2019Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from April through September 2019 decreased 24.8% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from April through September 2019]MAZDA3: 59,432 units (down 50.5% year on year)MAZDA2: 58,339 units (up 5.7%)MAZDA6: 23,739 units (down 1.0%)II. Domestic Sales(1) September 2019Mazda's domestic sales volume in September 2019 increased 21.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 6.8% (up 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 5.1% total market share (up 0.4 points).[Domestic sales of key models in September 2019]MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 7,572 units (up 310.9% year on year)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 5,650 units (up 21.8%)CX-5: 3,344 units (down 33.4%)(2) April through September 2019Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from April through September 2019 decreased 4.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.8% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.3 points) and a 3.7% total market share (down 0.4 points).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April through September 2019]MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 20,127 units (up 156.8% year on year)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 18,587 units (down 15.8%)CX-5: 14,432 units (down 14.7%)III. Exports(1) September 2019Mazda's export volume in September 2019 increased 6.5% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in September 2019]CX-5: 26,124 units (down 9.0 % year on year)MAZDA3: 8,974 units (down 3.8%)CX-30: 8,385 units(2) April through September 2019Mazda's export volume in the period from April through September 2019 increased 12.3% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from April through September 2019]CX-5: 191,782 units (up 7.3% year on year)MAZDA3: 75,772 units (up 27.1%)CX-3: 50,204 units (down 14.9%)IV. Global Sales(1) September 2019Mazda's global sales volume in September 2019 increased 2.5% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, Europe, and other regions.[Global sales of key models in September 2019]CX-5: 36,241 units (down 7.8% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 32,760 units (up 6.2%)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 16,357 units (down 0.4%)(2) April through September 2019Mazda's global sales volume in the period from April through September 2019 decreased 8.2% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, the U.S., China, and other regions.[Global sales of key models in the period from April through September 2019]CX-5: 220,890 units (down 3.2% year on year)MAZDA3 (includes Axela): 166,084 units (down 14.8%)MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 79,966 units (down 3.6%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.