Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q3V3 ISIN: JE00B2419D89 Ticker-Symbol: CQB 
Frankfurt
29.10.19
08:03 Uhr
0,776 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BREEDON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BREEDON GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BREEDON GROUP
BREEDON GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BREEDON GROUP PLC0,7760,00 %