Medienmitteilung Freiburg, 30. Oktober 2019 AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Erwerb des Gebäudes der Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini AEVIS VICTORIA gibt über ihre französische Tochtergesellschaft SAS Clinique Spontini bekannt, dass sie die Immobiliengesellschaft SCI François 1er erworben hat und damit Eigentümerin des Gebäudes Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini in der 68bis rue Spontini im 16. Arrondissement von Paris wurde. Der Marktwert des Gebäudes mit einer Bruttogeschossfläche von 1'250m2 beträgt rund EUR 15 Millionen. Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini ist eine Gesundheitseinrichtung, die sich auf ästhetische Chirurgie & Medizin und ästhetische Pflege spezialisiert hat. Die Clinique Nescens Paris Spontini widmet sich ausschliesslich dem Wohlbefinden und der Schönheit. Sie verfügt über eine medizinische und hotelähnliche Infrastruktur, die von nationalen und internationalen Kunden sowie den Ärzten und Dienstleistern sehr geschätzt wird. Für weitere Informationen: AEVIS VICTORIA SA Medienstelle und Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 oder +41 (0) 79 785 46 32 Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10 AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA, the second largest group of private hospitals in Switzerland, Victoria-Jungfrau Collection AG, a luxury hotel group managing four luxury hotels in Switzerland, Infracore SA (19%), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.